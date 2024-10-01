Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
01.10.2024 17:30 Uhr
Nextuple Enhances Order Management Studio for Grocery and Convenience Retailers

New features improve order promising, inventory management, orchestration, and store fulfillment.

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextuple, a leader in transforming retail, grocery, and B2B order management and fulfillment, today announced the latest enhancements to its Order Management Studio (NOMS), which can be explicitly tailored for grocery and convenience retailers.

A pioneer in Transforming Retail Fulfillment

These key advancements address critical aspects of modern retail operations:

  • AI/ML-powered Order Promising: Grocers and convenience stores can now offer real-time fulfillment options such as same-day delivery, express pickup, locker services, drive-through, special orders, and bulk orders.
  • AI-driven Forecasts & Simulations: A new forecasting engine helps grocers accurately and dynamically manage safety stock and walk-in reserve inventory in stores, minimizing stockout risks.
  • Grocery-specific Order Orchestration: The solution now supports managing amendment windows, substitutions, catch weight items, and self-service refunds for damaged or missing items.
  • Enhanced Store Fulfillment: A redesigned picking application that supports online grocery operations, including substitutions, weight-based items, and two-way customer communication. AI capabilities further improve efficiency in picking, sorting, and dispensing.

"Order fulfillment has become a cornerstone of grocery and convenience retail innovation," said Darpan Seth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Nextuple. "Our enhanced Nextuple Order Management Studio is designed to streamline retailers' order-to-cash processes while boosting overall customer satisfaction."

Nextuple serves some of North America's largest grocery chains and convenience stores and has recently expanded into the UK, partnering with a leading supermarket chain.

For more information, visit www.nextuple.com.

About Nextuple
Nextuple empowers customer-centric retailers, grocers, and B2B eCommerce through its SaaS applications, advisory services, and system integration offerings. The Nextuple Order Management Studio (NOMS) is a platform of modular microservices that can be a new addition to your omnichannel strategy or, if you have existing OMS capabilities, replace or enhance those legacy systems. Our solutions span three core areas: Promise and Inventory, Orchestration, and Fulfillment, allowing businesses to improve omnichannel order management processes at their own pace.

With offices in the U.S., Canada, and India, Nextuple continues to drive global innovations in order management. Learn more at www.nextuple.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or join the global OMS conversation in our Order Management Gurus community.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771822/4944966/nextuple_logo_extra_large_01_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nextuple-enhances-order-management-studio-for-grocery-and-convenience-retailers-302264287.html

