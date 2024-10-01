Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") intends to release its Third Quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its results for the Third Quarter 2024.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL in your web browser: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13425.

You can also visit the Investors section of our website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors and click on "Reports".

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-844-763-8274 (North America) or 1-647-484-8814 (outside North America) 10 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call."

The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com.

