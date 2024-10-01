Glidewell Publishes Issue of Chairside Magazine Dedicated to In-Office Digital Dentistry

Latest Edition Serves as a Comprehensive Resource for Digital Novices and Experts Alike

Volume 19, Issue 2 of Chairside® magazine is now available in print and online at chairsidemagazine.com. Through case studies, product spotlights, how-tos and clinician-perspective articles, the newest edition is focused on digital dentistry and offers insights for dentists at all stages of the digital journey. It includes an essay from Jim Glidewell on why his company, widely recognized as the largest dental lab in the world, is in favor of dentists incorporating chairside milling.





"In this special edition of Chairside magazine, we highlight the past, present and future of digital dentistry through stories of users who are empowering their practices with a digital workflow," said Glidewell's Chief Growth Officer Robert Brenneise. "We're especially excited to share the journey of Dr. Jonathan Vo, who gained the confidence to mill a challenging anterior case in-office thanks to the skills he learned in Dr. Justin Chi's course."

Another major goal of the issue is to simplify the decision-making process for practitioners who are considering adopting chairside milling. To that end, the issue features a series of articles from glidewell.io In-Office Solution power users sharing why they chose the system, how they've incorporated it into their daily routines, and how they determine which milling material is best suited for a specific clinical need.

"Whether you're just starting your journey toward a digital workflow or you're a seasoned digital veteran, I hope these stories provide valuable insights into what you can expect from in-office milling today," said Brenneise. "Plus, we'll give you a sneak peek of advancements that are just around the corner."

Chairside magazine continues to be a valuable resource for countless practices across the country that are eager to stay up to date on the latest developments in dentistry.

