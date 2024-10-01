Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 18:02 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glidewell Publishes Issue of Chairside Magazine Dedicated to In-Office Digital Dentistry

Latest Edition Serves as a Comprehensive Resource for Digital Novices and Experts Alike

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Volume 19, Issue 2 of Chairside® magazine is now available in print and online at chairsidemagazine.com. Through case studies, product spotlights, how-tos and clinician-perspective articles, the newest edition is focused on digital dentistry and offers insights for dentists at all stages of the digital journey. It includes an essay from Jim Glidewell on why his company, widely recognized as the largest dental lab in the world, is in favor of dentists incorporating chairside milling.

'Chairside' Volume 19, Issue 2

'Chairside' Volume 19, Issue 2
Cover of 'Chairside' V19I2 With Jim Glidewell, CDT; Glidewell Founder and President



"In this special edition of Chairside magazine, we highlight the past, present and future of digital dentistry through stories of users who are empowering their practices with a digital workflow," said Glidewell's Chief Growth Officer Robert Brenneise. "We're especially excited to share the journey of Dr. Jonathan Vo, who gained the confidence to mill a challenging anterior case in-office thanks to the skills he learned in Dr. Justin Chi's course."

Another major goal of the issue is to simplify the decision-making process for practitioners who are considering adopting chairside milling. To that end, the issue features a series of articles from glidewell.io In-Office Solution power users sharing why they chose the system, how they've incorporated it into their daily routines, and how they determine which milling material is best suited for a specific clinical need.

"Whether you're just starting your journey toward a digital workflow or you're a seasoned digital veteran, I hope these stories provide valuable insights into what you can expect from in-office milling today," said Brenneise. "Plus, we'll give you a sneak peek of advancements that are just around the corner."

Chairside magazine continues to be a valuable resource for countless practices across the country that are eager to stay up to date on the latest developments in dentistry.

Contact Information
Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell Laboratories

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.