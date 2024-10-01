Aspen Dental: How To Choose Between Veneers and Crowns for Your Cosmetic Needs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Dental crowns are caps placed on top of the target tooth, restoring shape and function.?Dental veneers are thin coverings that slide over the target tooth to correct staining, chips, slight damage, or crookedness.Both procedures restore your smile's look and function but vary in durability, looks, procedure, and cost. This article will examine four factors to consider when choosing between veneers and crowns for your cosmetic dental needs.

1. Durability

Durability represents how long each device lasts and how much pressure and force each can take. A common question among patients is, " are veneers permanent ?" They are, but tend to be less durable than crowns since they are thin layers of porcelain or composite resin. The thinness and materials make them more prone to chipping.Still, they resist staining and generally last seven to ten years if you care for them properly.?

Crowns are more durable than veneers since they are designed to withstand biting forces. This is especially true if you get metal or porcelain-fused-to-metal crowns.Still, crowns are weaker than natural teeth. Excessive force from hard foods or biting may wear or even crack them. Adequate care and diligence help them attain their full lifespan of 10 to 15 years.

2. Aesthetics

Both devices restore your smile's look by replacing cracked, chipped, or decayed teeth. However, they differ in how they do so. Veneers are custom-made to match the shape and color of the target tooth and surrounding teeth. This can resolve minor damage and aesthetic issues related to cracks, chips, staining, and crookedness.As a result, veneers are often used for front teeth since these are more visible and less involved in chewing.

Dentists shape crowns to match the target and surrounding teeth. However, they vary in how closely they mimic teeth, depending on the material.Metal crowns will be that metal's color, which will look different from surrounding teeth. However, metal is also more durable. This is why purely metal crowns are often used for back teeth, which are out of sight and subject to more biting forces.

That said, dentists can use porcelain-fused-to-metal crowns for front teeth. The porcelain makes the crown look like a natural tooth, while the metal provides added strength to reduce deep cracks.

3. Procedure and post-operative complexity

Veneers are one of the simplest and least invasive restorative dental treatments. The dentist removes a thin layer of enamel to create space for the veneer to be placed. They then select a shade and take an impression of the teeth to make the veneer. The patient receives a temporary veneer while waiting for the permanent one to be made.When the permanent veneer is ready, the dentist cleans the tooth thoroughly in a separate appointment, places the veneer, and fixes it with a light cure treatment.Post-operative care is easier since there tends to be less sensitivity. Brushing, flossing, rinsing, and avoiding certain foods is key.

The dental crown procedure is more complex and invasive than veneers.The dentist removes some enamel to make space for the cap and may then use a filling to strengthen certain parts of the tooth. Next, they take impressions and place a temporary crown while the permanent one is made.The patient then returns to have the permanent crown placed and bonded.

Keep in mind that dental crowns may require other procedures to prepare for the actual crown, which can complicate things and lengthen recovery.After the procedure, patients may have sensitivity and discomfort for a few days. More maintenance is required to keep the crown in place and prevent the bonding from loosening.

4. Price

Costs can vary for each device depending on several factors:

Materials used: Some materials, such as advanced ceramics, may cost more because of their combination of durability and aesthetics.

The dentist's experience and specialization: Dentists with more experience and specialization in restorative dentistry tend to charge more.

Location: Dentists in densely populated areas may charge more to account for higher living costs.

Insurance: Insurance policies may differ in coverage amounts, waiting periods, copays, and other costs.

Veneers tend to cost a little less than crowns, given the smaller amount of materials needed, the simpler procedure, and the reduced number of follow-ups.However, the cost difference is not significant in some cases. Higher-end materials for veneers may result in costs similar to those of many dental crowns.Additionally, veneers may be harder to get insurance coverage for since you must prove they're medically necessary. If the veneers are purely to cover staining, insurance may not cover them.

Crowns can be more expensive than veneers due to additional complexity, more materials used, and more follow-ups required.?However, the price is not always significantly different. Crowns almost always have a medically necessary component, too, since they restore severe decay or damage. So, this type of procedure may qualify for insurance claims more often.

The bottom line Dental crowns are more durable than veneers and can last several more years when cared for properly. However, they may be less aesthetically pleasing unless made of resin. They also entail a more complex procedure, may require more follow-up visits, and sometimes come at a higher cost.Veneers have a more straightforward procedure, don't require as much post-operative care, and may cost less. The tradeoff is they're less durable and don't last as long.

Overall, dental crowns may work better for patients needing more significant restorative work, such as severely chipped or decayed teeth. Veneers, on the other hand, can suit patients whose concerns are primarily aesthetic but still need minor corrective work.Ultimately, speak to your dentist about each procedure. They can help determine the best option for your situation.

CONTACT:

Sonakshi Murze

Manager

sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: Aspen Dental