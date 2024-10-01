Neurala VIA's new Cascade feature will enable manufacturers to perform complex workflows by utilizing multiple AI models within a single inspection process.

Today Neurala, the leader in vision AI software, announced the launch of Cascade, an innovative capability within its visual inspection suite, Neurala VIA (Visual Inspection Automation), at VISION Stuttgart, October 8-10, 2024. Cascade extends VIA's capabilities, enabling manufacturers to implement more complex workflows.

Users will now be able to not only use AI algorithms to detect objects in a field of view, but also "zoom-in" and do additional AI processing on the object to highlight potential anomalies or defects in a specific area of interest.

With this highly anticipated addition, manufacturers and integrators can use VIA to create more complex inspection workflows with the same ease, speed of training and flexibility of the general product.

"Cascade is a breakthrough for manufacturers dealing with complex inspection requirements going beyond just rules-based computer vision, said Neurala Product Management Lead Natalya McLane. "I am very excited about this new capability because it widely expands the range of use cases manufacturers can address with VIA. On top of that, this new feature will also allow to reduce the volume of data required for model training, and VIA will now be able to detect even smallest defects, so you can take a full advantage of your high-resolution cameras. All while remaining easy to use and integrate with."

Cascade is a significant advancement for manufacturers, as frequently the inspections take multiple steps. Cascade expands Neurala VIA's range of use cases and offers key benefits such as optimizing camera resolution, reducing the number of images needed for training, and detecting even the smallest defects.

Neurala will be showcasing Cascade at booth 8C11 at the Vision Show in Stuttgart, Germany, the world's leading trade fair for machine vision. For more information visit www.neurala.com.

About VISION

The world's leading trade fair for machine vision will take place at Messe Stuttgart from 8 to 10 October 2024. VISION takes place in a biennial cycle and covers the entire spectrum of machine vision technology. The trade fair is characterized by first-class exhibitors, a strong international presence and a varied accompanying program.

About Neurala

Founded in 2006, Neurala is a pioneer in vision AI software, driving innovation to make AI more applicable and beneficial in real-world applications. Neurala aids industrial companies in enhancing their quality inspection processes, offering technology that significantly reduces the time, cost, and expertise required to develop and maintain high-quality custom vision AI solutions. Neurala's research team invented Lifelong-DNN (L-DNN) technology, which minimizes the data requirements for AI model development and enables continuous learning in the cloud or at the edge. Today, Neurala's technology is deployed globally across various industries, including industrial, drone, robotics, and smart devices.

For more information about Neurala, request a demo.

