Subaru of America, Inc.: Subaru Of America Reports September Sales Results

  • 26 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth
  • Best-ever September for Crosstrek

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 56,414 vehicle sales for September 2024, an increase of 0.1 percent compared with September 2023 (56,355). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 493,612 a 5.6 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru's retailers made a momentous push for a successful end of the summer sales season, and we are confident that they will continue to raise the bar. For those retailers impacted by recent storms in the Southeast, we are committed to supporting both them and our customers in their recovery efforts."

Last month, Crosstrek achieved its best September ever with 16,633 vehicles sold (surpassing the record of 16,092 set in September 2022), a 24.7 percent increase compared to September 2023. Outback was the second-highest selling carline in September with 13,991 vehicles sold. Demand for Forester continued to grow, with 13,111 vehicles sold while production continues to ramp up to full capacity.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "With Crosstrek's popularity steadily growing and Outback seeing continued success, both carlines closed out the month with very strong results, connecting with both first-time and returning Subaru owners. As retailers support their local animal shelters during Subaru Loves Pets® this month, customers may even find a new road trip companion while visiting the showroom or service center."

Carline

Sep-24

Sep-23

% Chg

Sep-24

Sep-23

% Chg


MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Ascent

5,809

4,599

26.3 %

42,614

46,881

-9.1 %

BRZ

291

270

7.8 %

2,323

3,361

-30.9 %

Crosstrek

16,633

13,341

24.7 %

131,847

114,632

15 %

Forester

13,111

15,237

-13.9 %

130,098

106,345

22.3 %

Impreza

2,437

2,868

-15 %

23,073

27,164

-15.1 %

Legacy

1,739

2,727

-36.2 %

14,642

19,622

-25.4 %

Outback

13,991

14,545

-3.8 %

126,333

122,881

2.8 %

Solterra

1,074

1,118

-3.9 %

9,137

5,763

58.6 %

WRX

1,329

1,630

-18.5 %

13,545

20,574

-34.2 %

TOTAL

56,414

56,335

0.1 %

493,612

467,223

5.6 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante
Director, Corporate Communications
(856) 488-8615
[email protected]

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
(856) 488-5093
[email protected]

Adam Leiter
Corporate Communications Specialist
(856) 488-8668
[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

