Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2024 Sales Results

September electrified vehicle sales consisting of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, pure electrics and fuel cells exceeds 48 percent of total sales volume

More than 710,000 electrified vehicles sold through the third quarter, representing more than 41 percent of total sales volume

30 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker

Lexus records its best-ever sales result in its 35-year history through the third quarter

Toyota remains the industry's number one retail brand through the nine month period

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. September sales of 162,595 vehicles, down 20.3 percent on a volume basis and down 9.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2023. September electrified vehicle sales consisting of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, pure electrics and fuel cells were 48.4 percent of total sales volume and totaled 78,683, up 22.4 percent on a volume basis and up 38.3 percent on a DSR basis.

TMNA third quarter U.S. sales totaled 542,872 vehicles, down 8.0 percent on a volume basis and down 5.6 percent on a DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 255,863, up 38.6 percent on a volume basis and up 42.2 percent on a DSR basis.

Year-to-date U.S. sales totaled 1,729,519 vehicles, up 6.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales totaled 710,060, up 56.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis representing 41.1 percent of total sales for the period.

Toyota division posted September sales of 140,152 vehicles, down 21.1 percent on a volume basis and down 10.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter, the division sold 461,883 vehicles, down 10.4 percent on a volume basis and down 8.0 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date, the division sold 1,481,319 vehicles, up 5.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted September sales of 22,443 vehicles, down 14.5 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter, the division sold 80,989 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 11.0 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date, the division sold 248,200 vehicles, up 10.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"In September, nearly 50 percent of our total sales volume was an electrified model, an achievement made possible by our outstanding team and dealers," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "We believe that our portfolio approach to electrification is the best pathway to carbon neutrality while giving customers a variety of powertrain options that fits their lifestyle. With 30 electrified vehicles now at Toyota and Lexus dealerships, Lexus sales recording its best-ever year-to-date result in its 35-year history, the all-new all-hybrid Toyota Camry a hit with customers, and Toyota remaining the number one retail brand in the industry, we are preparing to close out 2024 on a high note while continuing to focus on our customers."

September, third quarter and year-to-date 2024 highlights (volume basis)

TMNA:

YTD sales up 6.2 percent

September electrified vehicle sales up 22.4 percent; represents 48.4 percent of total sales volume

YTD electrified vehicle sales up 56.0 percent; represents 41.1 percent of total sales volume

30 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships

YTD passenger car sales up 4.8 percent

YTD truck sales (SUVs and Trucks) up 6.8 percent

Toyota Division:

YTD sales up 5.5 percent

September electrified vehicle sales up 24.5 percent

YTD electrified vehicle sales up 58.0 percent

YTD passenger car sales up 5.7 percent

YTD SUV sales up 11.9 percent

YTD truck sales up 5.4 percent

Best-ever September sales: Total electrified sales bZ4X Camry HEV Crown Signia Land Cruiser Tacoma HEV Tundra HEV

Best-ever YTD sales: GR86 GR Corolla Corolla HEV Crown Crown Signia bZ4X Corolla Cross Corolla Cross HEV Grand Highlander Grand Highlander HEV Land Cruiser RAV4 HEV RAV4 Prime Sequoia Tacoma HEV Tundra HEV



Lexus Division:

Best-ever YTD sales

Third quarter sales up 8.1 percent

September electrified vehicle sales up 6.3 percent

YTD electrified vehicle sales up 43.7 percent

YTD SUV sales up 14.6 percent

Best-ever September sales: Total electrified vehicles RX HEV RX PHEV RZ

Best-ever YTD sales: Total vehicles Total electrified vehicles Total luxury utility vehicles ES HEV Total NX NX, NX HEV, NX PHEV RX HEV RX PHEV RZ Total TX TX, TX HEV



Note:

HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle

PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY September 2024

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2024 2023 DSR % VOL % 2024 2023 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 162,595 203,904 -9.9 -20.3 1,729,519 1,628,816 6.2 6.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 140,152 177,654 -10.8 -21.1 1,481,319 1,404,508 5.5 5.5 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 22,443 26,250 -3.4 -14.5 248,200 224,308 10.7 10.7 COROLLA 15,761 22,679 -21.4 -30.5 177,092 165,693 6.9 6.9 SUPRA 217 185 32.6 17.3 2,329 2,097 11.1 11.1 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 498 960 -41.4 -48.1 9,643 8,737 10.4 10.4 MIRAI 30 132 -74.3 -77.3 346 2,604 -86.7 -86.7 CROWN 819 2,421 -61.8 -66.2 17,434 13,054 33.6 33.6 PRIUS 5,255 4,342 36.8 21.0 28,642 27,890 2.7 2.7 CAMRY 22,934 25,485 1.7 -10.0 227,576 217,975 4.4 4.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 45,515 56,205 -8.5 -19.0 463,074 438,102 5.7 5.7 IS 1,168 1,888 -30.1 -38.1 14,391 17,168 -16.2 -16.2 RC 112 169 -25.1 -33.7 1,370 1,314 4.3 4.3 ES 2,873 3,394 -4.3 -15.4 30,284 28,941 4.6 4.6 LS 150 153 10.8 -2.0 1,706 1,725 -1.1 -1.1 LC 102 178 -35.2 -42.7 1,294 1,331 -2.8 -2.8 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 4,405 5,782 -13.9 -23.8 49,049 50,481 -2.8 -2.8 TOTAL TMNA CAR 49,920 61,987 -9.0 -19.5 512,123 488,583 4.8 4.8 BZ4X 1,324 1,182 26.6 12.0 13,577 6,486 109.3 109.3 RAV4 31,296 38,098 -7.1 -17.9 350,331 302,831 15.7 15.7 COROLLA CROSS 6,282 7,030 1.0 -10.6 67,674 49,160 37.7 37.7 CROWN SIGNIA 1,711 0 0 0 2,281 0 0 0 VENZA 1,748 3,190 -38.1 -45.2 29,790 22,087 34.9 34.9 HIGHLANDER 5,060 9,407 -39.2 -46.2 77,287 138,178 -44.1 -44.1 GRAND HIGHLANDER 0 10,177 -100 -100 55,410 24,376 127.3 127.3 4RUNNER 5,745 12,083 -46.3 -52.5 89,191 86,594 3.0 3.0 SEQUOIA 1,854 2,129 -1.6 -12.9 19,290 15,790 22.2 22.2 LAND CRUISER 3,059 1 346,000.0 306,000.0 18,296 6 304,833.3 304,833.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 58,089 83,298 -21.2 -30.3 723,128 646,284 11.9 11.9 SIENNA 6,665 6,311 19.4 5.6 50,789 47,753 6.4 6.4 TACOMA 18,027 20,579 -1 -12.4 126,805 179,681 -29.4 -29.4 TUNDRA 11,856 11,261 19 5.3 117,523 92,688 26.8 26.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 29,883 31,840 6.1 -6.1 244,328 272,369 -10.3 -10.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 94,637 121,449 -11.9 -22.1 1,018,245 966,406 5.4 5.4 UX 402 826 -45 -51.3 6,881 9,374 -26.6 -26.6 NX 5,034 6,131 -7.2 -17.9 53,515 51,685 3.5 3.5 RZ 523 443 33.5 18.1 8,381 2,511 233.8 233.8 RX 8,590 9,405 3.2 -8.7 83,341 83,491 -0.2 -0.2 TX 0 0 0 0 21,315 0 0 0 GX 3,022 2,932 16.5 3.1 20,906 21,492 -2.7 -2.7 LX 466 731 -27.9 -36.3 4,812 5,274 -8.8 -8.8 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 18,038 20,468 -0.4 -11.9 199,151 173,827 14.6 14.6 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 112,675 141,917 -10.2 -20.6 1,217,396 1,140,233 6.8 6.8 Selling Days 23 26



230 230



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY September 2024

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2024 2023 DSR % VOL% 2024 2023 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 3,832 2,999 44.4 27.8 20,331 21,932 -7.3 -7.3 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 1,423 1,343 19.8 6.0 8,311 5,958 39.5 39.5 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 3,048 4,645 -25.8 -34.4 40,152 36,739 9.3 9.3 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 22,905 3,779 585.2 506.1 122,989 22,078 457.1 457.1 TOYOTA MIRAI 30 132 -74.3 -77.3 346 2,604 -86.7 -86.7 TOYOTA CROWN 819 2,421 -61.8 -66.2 17,434 13,054 33.6 33.6 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 6,663 6,307 19.4 5.6 50,769 47,745 6.3 6.3 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,424 2,714 1.0 -10.7 15,992 41,417 -61.4 -61.4 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID 0 2,585 -100 -100 20,592 6,201 232.1 232.1 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 1,853 2,126 -1.5 -12.8 19,286 15,760 22.4 22.4 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID 3,059 1 346,000.0 306,000.0 18,296 6 305,000.0 305,000.0 TOYOTA BZ4X BEV 1,324 1,182 26.6 12.0 13,577 6,486 109.3 109.3 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 12,761 15,279 -5.6 -16.5 152,328 103,329 47.4 47.4 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 2,081 3,051 -22.9 -31.8 24,580 18,851 30.4 30.4 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 2,112 2,425 -1.5 -12.9 25,259 7,322 245.0 245.0 TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA 1,711 0 0 0 2,281 0 0 0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 1,748 3,190 -38.1 -45.2 29,790 22,087 34.9 34.9 TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID 1,506 0 0 0 4,526 0 0 0 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 1,374 2,592 -40.1 -47.0 33,679 21,251 58.5 58.5 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,394 1,315 19.8 6.0 12,979 9,285 39.8 39.8 LEXUS UX HYBRID 402 826 -45.0 -51.3 6,881 9,372 -26.6 -26.6 LEXUS NX HYBRID 1,786 2,088 -3.3 -14.5 19,485 12,360 57.6 57.6 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 384 476 -8.8 -19.3 4,866 3,803 28.0 28.0 LEXUS RZ BEV 523 443 33.5 18.1 8,381 2,511 233.8 233.8 LEXUS RX HYBRID 3,130 2,331 51.8 34.3 30,105 24,840 21.2 21.2 LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID 372 41 925.7 807.3 2,819 41 6,776.0 6,776.0 LEXUS TX HYBRID 0 0 0 0 3,549 0 0 0 LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID 0 0 0 0 383 0 0 0 LEXUS LS HYBRID 3 6 -43.5 -50.0 77 84 -8.3 -8.3 LEXUS LC HYBRID 1 2 -43.5 -50.0 14 24 -41.7 -41.7 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 78,683 64,299 38.3 22.4 710,060 455,148 56.0 56.0 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 70,683 56,771 40.7 24.5 620,521 392,828 58.0 58.0 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 8,000 7,528 20.1 6.3 89,539 62,320 43.7 43.7 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 48.4 % 31.5 %



41.1 % 27.9 %



Selling Days 23 26



230 230





