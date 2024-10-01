Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2024 Sales Results

- September electrified vehicle sales consisting of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, pure electrics and fuel cells exceeds 48 percent of total sales volume
- More than 710,000 electrified vehicles sold through the third quarter, representing more than 41 percent of total sales volume
- 30 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker
- Lexus records its best-ever sales result in its 35-year history through the third quarter
- Toyota remains the industry's number one retail brand through the nine month period
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. September sales of 162,595 vehicles, down 20.3 percent on a volume basis and down 9.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2023. September electrified vehicle sales consisting of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, pure electrics and fuel cells were 48.4 percent of total sales volume and totaled 78,683, up 22.4 percent on a volume basis and up 38.3 percent on a DSR basis.
TMNA third quarter U.S. sales totaled 542,872 vehicles, down 8.0 percent on a volume basis and down 5.6 percent on a DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 255,863, up 38.6 percent on a volume basis and up 42.2 percent on a DSR basis.
Year-to-date U.S. sales totaled 1,729,519 vehicles, up 6.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales totaled 710,060, up 56.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis representing 41.1 percent of total sales for the period.
Toyota division posted September sales of 140,152 vehicles, down 21.1 percent on a volume basis and down 10.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter, the division sold 461,883 vehicles, down 10.4 percent on a volume basis and down 8.0 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date, the division sold 1,481,319 vehicles, up 5.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
Lexus division posted September sales of 22,443 vehicles, down 14.5 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter, the division sold 80,989 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 11.0 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date, the division sold 248,200 vehicles, up 10.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
"In September, nearly 50 percent of our total sales volume was an electrified model, an achievement made possible by our outstanding team and dealers," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "We believe that our portfolio approach to electrification is the best pathway to carbon neutrality while giving customers a variety of powertrain options that fits their lifestyle. With 30 electrified vehicles now at Toyota and Lexus dealerships, Lexus sales recording its best-ever year-to-date result in its 35-year history, the all-new all-hybrid Toyota Camry a hit with customers, and Toyota remaining the number one retail brand in the industry, we are preparing to close out 2024 on a high note while continuing to focus on our customers."
September, third quarter and year-to-date 2024 highlights (volume basis)
TMNA:
- YTD sales up 6.2 percent
- September electrified vehicle sales up 22.4 percent; represents 48.4 percent of total sales volume
- YTD electrified vehicle sales up 56.0 percent; represents 41.1 percent of total sales volume
- 30 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
- YTD passenger car sales up 4.8 percent
- YTD truck sales (SUVs and Trucks) up 6.8 percent
Toyota Division:
- YTD sales up 5.5 percent
- September electrified vehicle sales up 24.5 percent
- YTD electrified vehicle sales up 58.0 percent
- YTD passenger car sales up 5.7 percent
- YTD SUV sales up 11.9 percent
- YTD truck sales up 5.4 percent
- Best-ever September sales:
- Total electrified sales
- bZ4X
- Camry HEV
- Crown Signia
- Land Cruiser
- Tacoma HEV
- Tundra HEV
- Best-ever YTD sales:
- GR86
- GR Corolla
- Corolla HEV
- Crown
- Crown Signia
- bZ4X
- Corolla Cross
- Corolla Cross HEV
- Grand Highlander
- Grand Highlander HEV
- Land Cruiser
- RAV4 HEV
- RAV4 Prime
- Sequoia
- Tacoma HEV
- Tundra HEV
Lexus Division:
- Best-ever YTD sales
- Third quarter sales up 8.1 percent
- September electrified vehicle sales up 6.3 percent
- YTD electrified vehicle sales up 43.7 percent
- YTD SUV sales up 14.6 percent
- Best-ever September sales:
- Total electrified vehicles
- RX HEV
- RX PHEV
- RZ
- Best-ever YTD sales:
- Total vehicles
- Total electrified vehicles
- Total luxury utility vehicles
- ES HEV
- Total NX
- NX, NX HEV, NX PHEV
- RX HEV
- RX PHEV
- RZ
- Total TX
- TX, TX HEV
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
September 2024
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL %
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
162,595
203,904
-9.9
-20.3
1,729,519
1,628,816
6.2
6.2
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
140,152
177,654
-10.8
-21.1
1,481,319
1,404,508
5.5
5.5
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
22,443
26,250
-3.4
-14.5
248,200
224,308
10.7
10.7
COROLLA
15,761
22,679
-21.4
-30.5
177,092
165,693
6.9
6.9
SUPRA
217
185
32.6
17.3
2,329
2,097
11.1
11.1
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
498
960
-41.4
-48.1
9,643
8,737
10.4
10.4
MIRAI
30
132
-74.3
-77.3
346
2,604
-86.7
-86.7
CROWN
819
2,421
-61.8
-66.2
17,434
13,054
33.6
33.6
PRIUS
5,255
4,342
36.8
21.0
28,642
27,890
2.7
2.7
CAMRY
22,934
25,485
1.7
-10.0
227,576
217,975
4.4
4.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
45,515
56,205
-8.5
-19.0
463,074
438,102
5.7
5.7
IS
1,168
1,888
-30.1
-38.1
14,391
17,168
-16.2
-16.2
RC
112
169
-25.1
-33.7
1,370
1,314
4.3
4.3
ES
2,873
3,394
-4.3
-15.4
30,284
28,941
4.6
4.6
LS
150
153
10.8
-2.0
1,706
1,725
-1.1
-1.1
LC
102
178
-35.2
-42.7
1,294
1,331
-2.8
-2.8
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
4,405
5,782
-13.9
-23.8
49,049
50,481
-2.8
-2.8
TOTAL TMNA CAR
49,920
61,987
-9.0
-19.5
512,123
488,583
4.8
4.8
BZ4X
1,324
1,182
26.6
12.0
13,577
6,486
109.3
109.3
RAV4
31,296
38,098
-7.1
-17.9
350,331
302,831
15.7
15.7
COROLLA CROSS
6,282
7,030
1.0
-10.6
67,674
49,160
37.7
37.7
CROWN SIGNIA
1,711
0
0
0
2,281
0
0
0
VENZA
1,748
3,190
-38.1
-45.2
29,790
22,087
34.9
34.9
HIGHLANDER
5,060
9,407
-39.2
-46.2
77,287
138,178
-44.1
-44.1
GRAND HIGHLANDER
0
10,177
-100
-100
55,410
24,376
127.3
127.3
4RUNNER
5,745
12,083
-46.3
-52.5
89,191
86,594
3.0
3.0
SEQUOIA
1,854
2,129
-1.6
-12.9
19,290
15,790
22.2
22.2
LAND CRUISER
3,059
1
346,000.0
306,000.0
18,296
6
304,833.3
304,833.3
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
58,089
83,298
-21.2
-30.3
723,128
646,284
11.9
11.9
SIENNA
6,665
6,311
19.4
5.6
50,789
47,753
6.4
6.4
TACOMA
18,027
20,579
-1
-12.4
126,805
179,681
-29.4
-29.4
TUNDRA
11,856
11,261
19
5.3
117,523
92,688
26.8
26.8
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
29,883
31,840
6.1
-6.1
244,328
272,369
-10.3
-10.3
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
94,637
121,449
-11.9
-22.1
1,018,245
966,406
5.4
5.4
UX
402
826
-45
-51.3
6,881
9,374
-26.6
-26.6
NX
5,034
6,131
-7.2
-17.9
53,515
51,685
3.5
3.5
RZ
523
443
33.5
18.1
8,381
2,511
233.8
233.8
RX
8,590
9,405
3.2
-8.7
83,341
83,491
-0.2
-0.2
TX
0
0
0
0
21,315
0
0
0
GX
3,022
2,932
16.5
3.1
20,906
21,492
-2.7
-2.7
LX
466
731
-27.9
-36.3
4,812
5,274
-8.8
-8.8
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
18,038
20,468
-0.4
-11.9
199,151
173,827
14.6
14.6
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
112,675
141,917
-10.2
-20.6
1,217,396
1,140,233
6.8
6.8
Selling Days
23
26
230
230
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
September 2024
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL%
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
3,832
2,999
44.4
27.8
20,331
21,932
-7.3
-7.3
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
1,423
1,343
19.8
6.0
8,311
5,958
39.5
39.5
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
3,048
4,645
-25.8
-34.4
40,152
36,739
9.3
9.3
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
22,905
3,779
585.2
506.1
122,989
22,078
457.1
457.1
TOYOTA MIRAI
30
132
-74.3
-77.3
346
2,604
-86.7
-86.7
TOYOTA CROWN
819
2,421
-61.8
-66.2
17,434
13,054
33.6
33.6
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
6,663
6,307
19.4
5.6
50,769
47,745
6.3
6.3
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
2,424
2,714
1.0
-10.7
15,992
41,417
-61.4
-61.4
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
0
2,585
-100
-100
20,592
6,201
232.1
232.1
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
1,853
2,126
-1.5
-12.8
19,286
15,760
22.4
22.4
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID
3,059
1
346,000.0
306,000.0
18,296
6
305,000.0
305,000.0
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
1,324
1,182
26.6
12.0
13,577
6,486
109.3
109.3
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
12,761
15,279
-5.6
-16.5
152,328
103,329
47.4
47.4
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
2,081
3,051
-22.9
-31.8
24,580
18,851
30.4
30.4
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
2,112
2,425
-1.5
-12.9
25,259
7,322
245.0
245.0
TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA
1,711
0
0
0
2,281
0
0
0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
1,748
3,190
-38.1
-45.2
29,790
22,087
34.9
34.9
TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID
1,506
0
0
0
4,526
0
0
0
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
1,374
2,592
-40.1
-47.0
33,679
21,251
58.5
58.5
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,394
1,315
19.8
6.0
12,979
9,285
39.8
39.8
LEXUS UX HYBRID
402
826
-45.0
-51.3
6,881
9,372
-26.6
-26.6
LEXUS NX HYBRID
1,786
2,088
-3.3
-14.5
19,485
12,360
57.6
57.6
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
384
476
-8.8
-19.3
4,866
3,803
28.0
28.0
LEXUS RZ BEV
523
443
33.5
18.1
8,381
2,511
233.8
233.8
LEXUS RX HYBRID
3,130
2,331
51.8
34.3
30,105
24,840
21.2
21.2
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
372
41
925.7
807.3
2,819
41
6,776.0
6,776.0
LEXUS TX HYBRID
0
0
0
0
3,549
0
0
0
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
0
0
0
0
383
0
0
0
LEXUS LS HYBRID
3
6
-43.5
-50.0
77
84
-8.3
-8.3
LEXUS LC HYBRID
1
2
-43.5
-50.0
14
24
-41.7
-41.7
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
78,683
64,299
38.3
22.4
710,060
455,148
56.0
56.0
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
70,683
56,771
40.7
24.5
620,521
392,828
58.0
58.0
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
8,000
7,528
20.1
6.3
89,539
62,320
43.7
43.7
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
48.4 %
31.5 %
41.1 %
27.9 %
Selling Days
23
26
230
230
