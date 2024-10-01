New Hope, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - The Insighters®, a woman-and minority-owned healthcare research recruitment platform, powered by Sommer Consulting, is launching a research initiative for renal cell carcinoma patients to collect insights on how to improve the treatment experience for the patient community.

In the US, 90% of kidney cancer diagnoses are a type of renal cell carcinoma. Kidney cancer is more common in African Americans and Native American/Alaskan Natives and is twice as common in men as it is in women.

The healthcare brand is looking to connect with stage 2-4 renal cell carcinoma patients, especially patients that have had or are considering having a nephrectomy. The research will include both cancer patients and their family caregivers and focus on their treatment experiences and insights. Participants will be invited for confidential 1-hour interviews with The Insighters team and are scheduled to start mid-October.

The research insights will be used to understand the treatment conversations between RCC patients and doctors and to develop better materials and support information for patients, caregivers, and physicians.

"Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer. It is vital that patient voices from all walks of life are included in this research, so that effective support and information can be designed," says Mary Fox, VP of The Insighters®.

About The Insighters®

TheInsighters.com is a healthcare research recruitment platform backed by Sommer Consulting, a woman-owned small business with 40 years of experience in healthcare & life sciences insights research. The Insighters® platform matches participants with paid research opportunities that are tailored to specific insights. The Company makes it easier for participants to be at the forefront of industry, share expertise, & get paid.

