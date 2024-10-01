Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
01.10.24
15:29 Uhr
1,650 Euro
+0,050
+3,12 %
Dow Jones News
01.10.2024 18:34 Uhr
143 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Oct-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
1 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               1 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      150,000 
Highest price paid per share:         141.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          137.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 139.3313p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,351,220 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,351,220) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      139.3313p                    150,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1623               138.00      08:49:55          00071579735TRLO0      XLON 
757                141.00      14:21:45          00071586977TRLO0      XLON 
5                 141.00      14:27:04          00071587088TRLO0      XLON 
129                141.00      14:27:04          00071587087TRLO0      XLON 
6296               141.00      14:33:13          00071587237TRLO0      XLON 
277                141.00      14:33:13          00071587240TRLO0      XLON 
4201               141.00      14:33:13          00071587239TRLO0      XLON 
3265               141.00      14:33:13          00071587238TRLO0      XLON 
6366               140.50      14:33:14          00071587245TRLO0      XLON 
6176               140.50      14:33:15          00071587246TRLO0      XLON 
1097               141.00      14:35:14          00071587425TRLO0      XLON 
44                141.00      14:35:14          00071587426TRLO0      XLON 
1088               141.00      14:35:22          00071587428TRLO0      XLON 
4809               141.00      14:45:05          00071587899TRLO0      XLON 
6363               141.00      14:45:05          00071587900TRLO0      XLON 
6886               141.00      15:07:12          00071589491TRLO0      XLON 
6301               140.50      15:07:15          00071589500TRLO0      XLON 
744                139.50      15:07:17          00071589504TRLO0      XLON 
2808               139.50      15:07:17          00071589503TRLO0      XLON 
1471               139.50      15:07:17          00071589502TRLO0      XLON 
115                140.00      15:07:17          00071589506TRLO0      XLON 
1142               140.00      15:07:17          00071589505TRLO0      XLON 
6819               139.00      15:09:28          00071589621TRLO0      XLON 
7667               139.00      15:11:12          00071589744TRLO0      XLON 
377                138.50      15:34:11          00071591077TRLO0      XLON 
386                138.50      15:34:11          00071591076TRLO0      XLON 
1500               138.50      15:34:11          00071591079TRLO0      XLON 
818                138.50      15:34:11          00071591081TRLO0      XLON 
1500               138.50      15:34:11          00071591080TRLO0      XLON 
855                138.50      15:34:14          00071591084TRLO0      XLON 
1500               138.50      15:34:14          00071591083TRLO0      XLON 
600                138.50      15:34:14          00071591082TRLO0      XLON 
1500               138.50      15:34:19          00071591087TRLO0      XLON 
8688               139.00      15:46:49          00071591597TRLO0      XLON 
22                139.00      15:46:49          00071591596TRLO0      XLON 
1360               139.00      15:46:49          00071591595TRLO0      XLON 
6554               139.00      15:46:49          00071591594TRLO0      XLON 
2000               138.50      15:47:39          00071591639TRLO0      XLON 
115                138.50      15:47:39          00071591638TRLO0      XLON 
1617               138.50      15:48:49          00071591708TRLO0      XLON 
5898               138.50      15:48:49          00071591707TRLO0      XLON 
1092               138.00      15:56:51          00071592084TRLO0      XLON 
1352               138.00      15:58:50          00071592166TRLO0      XLON 
6671               138.00      16:00:08          00071592270TRLO0      XLON 
3947               138.00      16:00:08          00071592269TRLO0      XLON 
1700               138.00      16:00:08          00071592271TRLO0      XLON 
631                138.00      16:00:08          00071592273TRLO0      XLON 
4353               138.00      16:00:08          00071592272TRLO0      XLON 
806                138.00      16:00:08          00071592275TRLO0      XLON 
4000               138.00      16:00:08          00071592274TRLO0      XLON 
1700               138.00      16:11:13          00071593162TRLO0      XLON 
1700               138.00      16:11:13          00071593161TRLO0      XLON 
1272               138.00      16:11:13          00071593166TRLO0      XLON 
1848               138.00      16:11:15          00071593167TRLO0      XLON 
88                138.00      16:11:19          00071593171TRLO0      XLON 
7101               137.50      16:11:22          00071593172TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  350286 
EQS News ID:  1999981 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1999981&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2024 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
