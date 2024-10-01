DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 01-Oct-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 1 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 1 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 150,000 Highest price paid per share: 141.00p Lowest price paid per share: 137.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 139.3313p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,351,220 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,351,220) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 139.3313p 150,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1623 138.00 08:49:55 00071579735TRLO0 XLON 757 141.00 14:21:45 00071586977TRLO0 XLON 5 141.00 14:27:04 00071587088TRLO0 XLON 129 141.00 14:27:04 00071587087TRLO0 XLON 6296 141.00 14:33:13 00071587237TRLO0 XLON 277 141.00 14:33:13 00071587240TRLO0 XLON 4201 141.00 14:33:13 00071587239TRLO0 XLON 3265 141.00 14:33:13 00071587238TRLO0 XLON 6366 140.50 14:33:14 00071587245TRLO0 XLON 6176 140.50 14:33:15 00071587246TRLO0 XLON 1097 141.00 14:35:14 00071587425TRLO0 XLON 44 141.00 14:35:14 00071587426TRLO0 XLON 1088 141.00 14:35:22 00071587428TRLO0 XLON 4809 141.00 14:45:05 00071587899TRLO0 XLON 6363 141.00 14:45:05 00071587900TRLO0 XLON 6886 141.00 15:07:12 00071589491TRLO0 XLON 6301 140.50 15:07:15 00071589500TRLO0 XLON 744 139.50 15:07:17 00071589504TRLO0 XLON 2808 139.50 15:07:17 00071589503TRLO0 XLON 1471 139.50 15:07:17 00071589502TRLO0 XLON 115 140.00 15:07:17 00071589506TRLO0 XLON 1142 140.00 15:07:17 00071589505TRLO0 XLON 6819 139.00 15:09:28 00071589621TRLO0 XLON 7667 139.00 15:11:12 00071589744TRLO0 XLON 377 138.50 15:34:11 00071591077TRLO0 XLON 386 138.50 15:34:11 00071591076TRLO0 XLON 1500 138.50 15:34:11 00071591079TRLO0 XLON 818 138.50 15:34:11 00071591081TRLO0 XLON 1500 138.50 15:34:11 00071591080TRLO0 XLON 855 138.50 15:34:14 00071591084TRLO0 XLON 1500 138.50 15:34:14 00071591083TRLO0 XLON 600 138.50 15:34:14 00071591082TRLO0 XLON 1500 138.50 15:34:19 00071591087TRLO0 XLON 8688 139.00 15:46:49 00071591597TRLO0 XLON 22 139.00 15:46:49 00071591596TRLO0 XLON 1360 139.00 15:46:49 00071591595TRLO0 XLON 6554 139.00 15:46:49 00071591594TRLO0 XLON 2000 138.50 15:47:39 00071591639TRLO0 XLON 115 138.50 15:47:39 00071591638TRLO0 XLON 1617 138.50 15:48:49 00071591708TRLO0 XLON 5898 138.50 15:48:49 00071591707TRLO0 XLON 1092 138.00 15:56:51 00071592084TRLO0 XLON 1352 138.00 15:58:50 00071592166TRLO0 XLON 6671 138.00 16:00:08 00071592270TRLO0 XLON 3947 138.00 16:00:08 00071592269TRLO0 XLON 1700 138.00 16:00:08 00071592271TRLO0 XLON 631 138.00 16:00:08 00071592273TRLO0 XLON 4353 138.00 16:00:08 00071592272TRLO0 XLON 806 138.00 16:00:08 00071592275TRLO0 XLON 4000 138.00 16:00:08 00071592274TRLO0 XLON 1700 138.00 16:11:13 00071593162TRLO0 XLON 1700 138.00 16:11:13 00071593161TRLO0 XLON 1272 138.00 16:11:13 00071593166TRLO0 XLON 1848 138.00 16:11:15 00071593167TRLO0 XLON 88 138.00 16:11:19 00071593171TRLO0 XLON 7101 137.50 16:11:22 00071593172TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 350286 EQS News ID: 1999981 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1999981&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2024 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)