Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch Shares Must-Have Tech Ideas to Help Busy Parents During the Back-to-School Season

Connected Parents: Streamline Your Family Life with Expert Technology Picks

With school back in session, parents are plunged back into the whirlwind of schedules, homework, and extracurricular activities. News Media Group, Inc. partnered with Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch and a handful of brands to highlight a few must-have ideas designed to help streamline a busy family's life during a recent satellite media tour reaching news stations and lifestyle shows across the country.

Carley shared on InTheNews.TV how technology can be your ally in the quest for a smoother, less stressful school season and beyond.

Media link to video:

Featured brands included:

E Ink. Eye health problems and distraction from too much screen time are a major concern for adults as kids' screen time continues to grow in and out of school. The good news is there's a much healthier screen time alternative. E Ink devices offer crystal-clear, paper-like experiences with vibrant color, glare-free screens, and extended battery life-perfect for immersive reading, note-taking, and productivity. For more information, visit www.healthierscreentime.com.

Zevo Flying Insect Trap. With busy school schedules, the last thing families want to think about is flying pests in the kitchen and homework areas. This innovative device uses UV and blue light technology to attract and trap house flies, fruit flies, and gnats. It's a great way to get rid of flying insects without mess or odors. For more information, visit www.zevoinsect.com.

ecobee Total Security & Savings Bundle. With kids coming and going throughout the day, parents need a solution for security and peace of mind. This is an all-in-one bundle with the Smart Doorbell Camera, Smart Thermostat Premium, Smart Sensors, and one-year of home monitoring, offering rich notifications and always-on security to keep your home safe. You can even use two-way talk to answer your door and talk to your kids from anywhere, live through your smartphone or tablet. For more information, visit www.ecobee.com/en-us/bundles-exclusives/total-security-and-savings-bundle.

Docusign app. Back-to-school season is here, and parents are swamped with paperwork-permission slips, after-school program forms, and more. With the Docusign app, you can manage it all effortlessly. Just a few taps on your phone or tablet let you fill out, sign, and send back documents quickly and securely, no matter where you are. For more information, visit docusign.com/products/mobile.

ASUS Vivobook S 15. Anyone in the family looking for a laptop that's well-priced, lightweight and has a long-lasting battery, meet the ASUS Vivobook S 15, a sleek AI-powered laptop designed for smart users. Featuring a mood-setting single-zone RGB backlit keyboard, with a dedicated Copilot key for instant AI assistance. Available for purchase at Best Buy.

Media Contact Details:

Karl Wayne

Executive Producer

News Media Group, Inc.

info@newsmg.com

SOURCE: Carley Knobloch