National Association of Broadcasters: NAB Show New York Highlights Key Industry Trends in the Broadcast, Media and Entertainment Industry

Spotlighting the latest advancements in AI, the creator economy, live production and more

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, the 2024 NAB Show New York, set to take place October 9-10 (Education October 8-10) at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, will highlight cutting-edge tools and technologies impacting the broadcast, media and entertainment industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts and discover the trends driving the future of content creation, distribution and monetization. Key trends and topics including artificial intelligence, the creator economy, live and virtual production, sports media and streaming will take center stage with thought-provoking programming and innovative Exhibitors.

"From AI to live production to sports, attendees will dive deep into the trends reshaping the future of media and discover actionable insights to elevate their businesses," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director of NAB Global Connections and Events.

Key Trends and Must-See Programming

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning - will be front and center as it continues influencing everything from workflow efficiency to audience engagement. Explore its role in sports broadcasting, combating disinformation and enhancing media campaign planning.

Can't Miss Programming:

AI Takes the Field: The A-List Panel on the Future of Real-Time Sports Broadcasting

Deepfakes, Cheapfakes and Gen AI in the Election

Generative AI and the Role of the Cinematographer

The Transformative Potential of AI in Media Campaign Planning, Ad Sales and Trafficking Processes

Must See Exhibitors:

AWS, Maxon, Quantum, SDVI, Sony (Ci Media Cloud), Western Digital, Zero Density

Creator Economy - continues to grow with the industry's total economic value expected to reach nearly $500 million over the next few years, according to Goldman Sachs. NAB Show New York will focus on helping creators explore monetization, social engagement and independent success.

Can't Miss Programming:

The Creator Era: How Creators Are Redefining Media, Marketing and Commerce

Thriving Solo: Navigating the Path of the Modern Solopreneur

Turning Your Station's Website into a Local Social Hub

Must See Exhibitors:

1SourceVideo, AWS, Avid, B&H, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Fujifilm, Panasonic Connect, Quantum, Sony/Crispin

Production - both live and virtual production from broadcasting to streaming, explore the increased use of cinematic tools, audience engagement and virtual production techniques.

Can't Miss Programming:

AbelCine and The Garage Present: Behind the Scenes of Virtual Production Unplugged

Innovation and Impact: Building the Studio of the Future

The Filmmaker's Toolbox: Crafting Stories On and Off Screen with Fujifilm

Must See Exhibitors:

Brainstorm Multimedia, Chyron, ENCO Systems, Evertz, EVS, Ikegami, Lawo, Quantum, Ross Video, Sony/Crispin, Technocrane, Zero Density

Radio, Podcasting & Audio - marketing, technology and data insights are driving audience engagement and growth, as well as content production. Discover how the latest tech and innovative strategies elevate production and promotion.

Can't Miss Programming:

How Marketing and Technology Work Together to Grow and Engage Audiences

Innovative Sound Design and Video Strategies for Radio and Podcasts

It Takes a Team: How Talent Works Across the Team to Create Winning Shows

Leveraging Data Insights to Improve Programming, Promotions and Bottom Lines

Must See Exhibitors:

Orban Labs, Stream Station, Telos Alliance, Wheatstone Corporation

Sports - is top of mind with evolving sports media rights and innovative production techniques driving change in how sports content is delivered and consumed.

Can't Miss Programming:

Beyond the Game: Working with Athletes to Build Media Businesses

Changing the Game - Evolving Broadcast Rights in Sports

From Studio to Stadiums: The Journey from Broadcast Storytelling into Immersive Fan Experiences

The New Playbook: Producing Innovative Sports and News Content

Must See Exhibitors:

Avid, Clear-Com, EVS, Fujifilm/Fujinon, Grass Valley, Multidyne, Panasonic, Riedel Communications, Ross Video

Streaming - trends center on the growing importance of cross-platform measurement, innovative monetization strategies for AVOD and FAST channels and the increasing role of AI and distributed technologies in optimizing content delivery and audience engagement.

Can't Miss Programming: KEYNOTE: How Tubi is Surging in the Streaming Wars

Advanced Streaming and FAST Revenue Strategies for Local TV

How Do I Deal with All These Live Streams?

Subtle Changes, Bigger Profits: How Payments Optimization Drives Digital Revenue

Must See Exhibitors:

AWS, Blackmagic Design, Haivision, Harmonic, Imagine, Signiant, Telestream, TVU

Access Expert Insights

For media professionals covering NAB Show New York, we've curated a thought leader quote sheet featuring insights from industry experts. These quotes can be utilized in your coverage to highlight key trends and innovations discussed at the event.

Access the Thought Leader Quote Sheet for more information and to support your stories.

Registration is open for NAB Show New York attendees and members of the media.? Find more details on the press resources page. Visit the coverage toolbox for news releases, media kits, creative assets, style guides and more.?? Stay up-to-date on the latest show news by adding your name to our media list.

About NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York is the premier East Coast event and marketplace for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry, held in the media capital of the world, October 9-10 at the Javits Center. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and co-located with the AES Show 2024 NY, this intimate gathering connects roughly 12,000 content creators, tech innovators and business strategists with the latest tools, trends and technology. This event features cutting-edge solutions for content creation, distribution and monetization, alongside purposeful networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders, fostering an environment where ideas are born and partnerships thrive. For more information, visit NABShowNY.com .

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at nab.org.

