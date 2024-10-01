CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Welcomes Josh Allyn, Area Sales Manager

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage lender CMG Financial, announced today the hire of Area Sales Manager, Josh Allyn (NMLS# 213245). Allyn, a passionate mortgage expert with nearly 20 years of experience in the industry, will be bringing his commitment to excellence and personalized client solutions to the Houston area.





Prior to joining CMG, Allyn spent close to two decades serving Texas home buyers, helping them achieve their homeownership dreams. He began his career as a loan originator in 2006, quickly rising to management roles where he honed his expertise in every aspect of the mortgage process. He made his mark as an Operations Manager at American Southwest Mortgage Corp, managing the branch's entire production pipeline. Following his success in this role, Allyn quickly rose into branch management, working for Supreme Lending, Bank of England Mortgage, and American Financial Network, Inc. At his last position as a Mortgage Sales Manager for Gateway Mortgage, Allyn worked for six years as an industry leader, placing a strong focus on serving the homeowners in and around Houston, one client at a time. His dedication to top-notch service and genuine care for his clients will serve him well at CMG.

"I'm thrilled to be part of CMG Home Loans, a company that is truly at the forefront of innovation in the mortgage industry," said Allyn. "The technology and programs here are unmatched, and the company's strong growth speaks volumes. While many companies are putting a freeze on hiring, CMG is moving in the opposite direction, which shows their commitment to expanding and serving customers at the highest level. CMG's massive servicing portfolio of approximately $100 billion is a testament to the leadership's ability to make strategic, positive decisions. It's a company that is not only growing but also providing an environment where everyone can thrive. I'm excited to grow alongside CMG and help more families achieve the American dream of homeownership, while making a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

"Josh's deep industry knowledge, leadership skills, and proven ability to build strong client relationships will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow throughout Texas," added Graham Dodson, Regional Sales Manager. "His commitment to delivering exceptional service aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will make."

