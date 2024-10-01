Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
01.10.24
19:27 Uhr
8,228 Euro
-0,087
-1,05 %
PR Newswire
01.10.2024
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

01 October 2024

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

During the month of September 2024, Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited repurchased 929,932 Participating Preference shares into Treasury. No Participating Preference shares were repurchased for cancellation.

No Participating Preference shares were issued.

As at 30 September 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 77,568,185 Participating Preference shares of no-par value, carrying one vote each and 1,000 founder shares, carrying one vote each. This figure also includes 5,581,229 Participating Preference shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 71,986,956.

The above figure (71,986,956) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

07778 354 517


© 2024 PR Newswire
