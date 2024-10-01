New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Avraham Plastic Surgery NYC, a leading plastic surgery practice based in NYC and Greenwich, CT, is proud to announce advanced natural reconstruction using its expertise in microsurgery and autologous techniques. The practice has worked with cancer survivors for years and is proud to deliver the latest natural-tissue-based technologies to rebuild the mammary glands for women in Midtown Manhattan and surrounding New York areas like The Bronx, Kings County, Midtown East, Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Garment District, and Staten Island.





Tomer Avraham, MD: Top New York Plastic Surgeon Announces Natural Reconstruction for Mastectomy Patients



Reconstruction is an important surgical procedure that offers patients (women who have undergone mastectomy to treat cancer of the mammary glands) an opportunity to restore their feminine form and sense of self. Most of these procedures are performed using artificial implants either during or after the mastectomy or lumpectomy. By introducing a specialty technique using advanced microsurgery and autologous tissue grafting, NY plastic surgeon hopes to achieve natural results that help its New York patients improve their quality of life and feel whole and confident.

Over the last few years, Avraham Plastic Surgery NYC has made impressive research contributions in autologous reconstruction after a mastectomy. Some of this research, cited in the National Center for Biotechnology Information at the National Library of Medicine, has focused on both medical and socioeconomic issues that affect patients after post-mastectomy reconstruction. The practice is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and is also an active member of various medical bodies and associations like the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), American Society of Reconstructive Microsurgery (ASRM), American College of Surgeons (ACS), and the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgery (NYRSPS).

Avraham Plastic Surgery NYC is not only a leading expert but also a firm proponent of reconstructive surgery using a combination of microsurgery and autologous approaches. Most plastic surgeons agree that compared to implants, this approach leads to a natural-looking and longer-lasting result, improved body image, and a lower risk of complications. The practice honed its skills in this technique years ago at the NYC Institute of Reconstructive Surgery. It later served as the Director of Microsurgical Reconstruction Fellowship at the Yale School of Medicine.





"Our approach and goal is to restore a more symmetrical and aesthetically pleasing appearance using natural tissue from the patient's body. This eliminates the risk of rejection and provides a natural appearance, resulting in a stronger sense of self-esteem among patients. Microsurgery - a delicate surgical technique that requires practitioners to have a higher level of skill and precision - enables us to connect the tiny blood vessels and nerves from the transferred tissue to the new mammary mound. We have seen some really impressive results through this process and are keen to offer this treatment to more cancer survivors from throughout the state of New York and nearby areas," said Dr. Avraham.

Avraham Plastic Surgery NYC will continue to offer implant-based reconstruction as an option for women who may not qualify for autologous techniques due to one reason or another. In addition to its pioneering methods and expertise in autologous tissue procedures, the practice is also known for its focus on natural results when it comes to cosmetic procedures like augmentation mammoplasty, reduction mammoplasty, tummy tuck (abdominoplasty), facelift, and BBL. According to information published on its practice website - Avraham Plastic Surgery NYC - the team partners with highly trained and equally passionate support staff to offer reconstructive and cosmetic treatments customized to their patients' unique needs and goals.

For more information about Avraham Plastic Surgery NYC, please visit their website at https://avrahamplasticsurgery.com or call to schedule a consultation.

Media Contact:





