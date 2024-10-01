Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
Elevate Clinical Research Solutions Announces Senior Director Nicole Bruecker

Seasoned Clinical Research Leader to Drive Innovative Solutions for Streamlining Study Start-Ups and Supporting Research Sites

MADISON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Elevate Clinical Research Solutions announces the selection of Nicole Bruecker, a seasoned clinical research professional with nearly a decade of experience, as its new Senior Director.

Elevate Clinical Research Solutions Logo

Elevate Clinical Research Solutions Logo
This is the logo for the company, Elevate Clinical Research Solutions.



Nicole Bruecker brings extensive expertise in clinical research and study start-up, with a proven track record of working closely with research sites to navigate the complexities of clinical trials. Her passion for strategic collaboration and delivering practical solutions has been a driving force in helping clinical sites thrive. Before transitioning to clinical research, Bruecker held leadership roles in both direct clinical care and finance, equipping her with a broad perspective and unique skill set that enhances her work in the research field.

"We are excited to be reentering the research services space with solutions to improve the efficiency of clinical research and address current labor shortages affecting many research institutions," said Nicolas Cindric, CEO. "Our goal is to deliver services that integrate smoothly into our clients' workflows, acting as a natural extension of their internal research teams."

"I am thrilled to return to a team that truly understands the challenges faced by clinical research sites," said Nicole Bruecker. "Together, we're committed to delivering customized solutions and quality services, ensuring that our clients receive the personal touch and expert support they deserve in this evolving landscape."

About Elevate Clinical Research Solutions

At Elevate Clinical Research Solutions we understand the challenges of clinical research sites and offer customized solutions to help offload workload, navigate through research complexities, mitigate risks, and reduce costs and start-up timelines. We are experienced in coverage analysis, budget development and negotiations, contract redline and negotiations, revenue protection, CTMS builds, and research team staffing. In an industry where costs are rising and personal touch is lost, we are committed to providing quality services working as an extension of your research team.

For more information on Elevate Clinical Research Solutions, visit https://www.elevatecrs.com/.

Contact Information

Katie Kovar
Marketing Director
kkovar@elevatecoding.com
3145800045

SOURCE: Elevate Clinical Research Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
