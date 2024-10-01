Branson West, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Ozarks Teen Challenge (OTC), an adolescent boys' Teen Challenge program in Missouri, stands firm in its commitment to providing top-notch care and support for struggling young men. Therefore, it has announced the launch of its new Equine Therapy service.







OTC refuses to accept the status quo and are determined to be a beacon of light for those who need it most. To do this effectively, Ozarks Teen Challenge has expanded its services. The newest of these services is Equine Therapy. The organization is proud to partner with Dogwood Ranch to launch the Healing Reins program, specifically designed to empower clients who struggle with trauma to hope again. Equine therapy utilizes creative approaches and multiple evidence-based modalities to bring about several benefits, including:

Emotional Regulation: Interacting with horses can help teenage males regulate their emotions and develop a sense of control and responsibility.

Trust Building: Building a bond with horses can help individuals who struggle with trust issues to develop meaningful connections and improve their interpersonal skills.

Confidence Building: Working with horses in a therapeutic setting can help bolster self-esteem and confidence, providing a platform for positive self-discovery and personal growth.

Stress Reduction: The calming presence of horses and the peaceful environment of the ranch can help alleviate stress and anxiety, promoting overall well-being.

Communication Skills: Equine therapy encourages effective communication. As individuals learn to communicate with the horses and their therapists, this can translate to improved communication in other areas of life.

Responsibility: Caring for and working with horses imparts a sense of responsibility and accountability, which can be transformative for teenage males facing life-controlling issues.

These are just a few of the many benefits that equine therapy can offer to teenage males who are dealing with life-controlling struggles, including trauma, drug or alcohol abuse, and behavioral concerns such as defiance.

By leveraging the dynamic relationship between client and horse, this program enhances students' trust, communication, and coping skills. The team consists of qualified therapists and equine specialists who are highly skilled and experienced. This therapeutic offering is trauma-informed and specifically tailored to the clients at Ozarks Teen Challenge.







Equine therapy allows individuals to interact with horses, who are magnificent creatures, known for their sensitivity and intuition. Research from the National Institute of Health has shown that the presence of animals in nature is an extremely helpful therapeutic resource, as it connects individuals with nature and evokes a sense of peace and harmony. Both experiences involve engaging with living beings in a way that can be deeply healing and restorative for individuals facing various challenges.

The responsibility of caring for and working with horses can also impart a sense of accountability, which can be transformative for teenagers dealing with defiance. Additionally, the calming presence of horses and the peaceful environment of the ranch can help alleviate stress and anxiety, promoting overall well-being and potentially leading to improved communication and trust within the family dynamic.

The numerous benefits of equine therapy, combined with the expertise of licensed therapists and equine specialists, create a powerful platform for emotional, behavioral, and spiritual growth. Clients at Ozarks Teen Challenge will experience personal development and have the opportunity to rediscover or strengthen a relationship with their loved ones. This comprehensive approach ensures that students receive the necessary support to find healing, hope, and freedom, fostering a transformative and nurturing environment for their overall well-being.

About the Company:

Ozarks Teen Challenge provides residential care for teenage boys ages 13-17 who struggle with trauma, drug and alcohol use, or behavioral challenges. For 18 years, the ministry has accepted students from nearly every state in America and has hosted international clients as well. Their mission is to help families flourish and find strength in change. The organization refuses to accept the status quo and is determined to be a beacon of light for those who need it most. To do this effectively, the goal is not merely to help clients and their families recover; the vision is to see them flourish.

Ozarks Teen Challenge provides resources and hope to the entire family, equipping them with a licensed professional counselor for family counseling, and an aftercare plan that reinforces long-term success even after client graduation. The organization is committed to individual care, ensuring each student receives a specific growth plan for their needs. For more information about Ozarks Teen Challenge, visit their website or call today at (417) 272-3784.

