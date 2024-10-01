Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Blind Logic Productions is proud to announce their support of "Blind Equality Achievement Month," which celebrates the organized blind movement during the month of October.







Throughout the month, members of the National Federation of the Blind (NFB), the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans, conduct a variety of outreach activities in communities throughout the fifty states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Many activities center on "White Cane Awareness Day," also known as "Blind Americans Equality Day," on October 15th. For blind individuals, the white cane is an essential tool of independence and equality and is now celebrated as such rather than merely as a tool that keeps blind people safe.

The National Federation of the Blind moves toward their 85th anniversary in 2025 and the development of their new "Museum of the Blind People's Movement," the first museum to center the experiences of blind people in the United States. As Jack Teetor stated, "We are honored to be associated with the National Federation of the Blind and look forward to participating in this ground-breaking museum."

The award-winning documentary film, "Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story," brings awareness to blindness and what individuals can achieve with courage, concentration, and determination. "Blind Logic" tells the inspirational story of an American blind visionary. Overcoming unthinkable odds, this remarkable automotive pioneer and leader was an inspiration to an entire industry. As Ralph Teetor stated in 1945, "I am not handicapped because I never considered myself so."

Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the blind, said: "Ralph Teetor is one of many blind people throughout history who have demonstrated that blindness is not the characteristic that defines an individual or their future. The National federation of the blind continues to transform the lives of blind people of all ages with this truth today. Our Museum of the Blind People's Movement will share the stories of blind people, from the everyday to the extraordinary."

The Blind Logic Productions website has a "Living with Blindness" page providing links to resources for the blind. www.blindlogicproductions.com living-with-blindness. The site also has a page about how Ralph Teetor overcame adversity. www.blindlogicproductions.com.how-ralph-r-teetor-overcame-adversity-despite-being-blind

Credits include Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editing, Effects and Design by Darren King, Nikola Simikic, and Amanda Roy. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, this documentary is based on the book "One Man's Vision - The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor," by the late Marjorie Teetor Meyer.

