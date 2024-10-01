1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Announces Sale of High Mountain Door & Trim, a Division of 1847 Cabinets, for More Than Double the Original Purchase Price

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a holding company specializing in identifying over-looked, deep value investment opportunities in middle market businesses, today announced the successful sale of High Mountain Door & Trim Inc. ("HMDT"), a division of 1847 Cabinets, to Builders FirstSource, Inc., the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling, for more than double the original purchase price.

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, and founded in 2014, High Mountain specializes in all aspects of finished carpentry products and services. Under the terms of the purchase agreement, HMDT's operating assets were sold to Builders FirstSource, subject to a net working capital adjustment and other customary terms. 1847 expects to utilize a portion of the proceeds from the sale to continue its strategic mission of buying, operating and selling undervalued business.

Mr. Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings, commented, "This sale marks a strategic milestone for 1847, showcasing our ability to acquire, operate, and enhance the value of assets before selling them. The proceeds from this sale will be used to strengthen our financial position, pursue new growth initiatives, and potentially acquire other companies that offer accretive value and positive cash flow. This infusion of capital not only boosts our liquidity but also positions us to take advantage of new opportunities for value creation and expansion, ultimately benefiting our shareholders in the long run."

"This transaction is part of our broader strategy to optimize asset allocation and enhance overall shareholder returns. It also highlights the significant gap between the market valuation of 1847 and the intrinsic value of our portfolio companies. We believe this further underscores the compelling investment opportunity presented by 1847," concluded Mr. Roberts.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

For the latest insights, follow 1847 on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: EFSH@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: 1847 Holdings LLC