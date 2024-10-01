Quicklly Inc: Changing the Way America Eats Indian Food: The Just by Quicklly Story

Crafting Culture in Every Bite: How Just by Quicklly is Bringing Indian Cuisine to American Homes

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Aromatic, flavorful, and rich in culture, Indian meals are commonly associated with curry houses, fancy dinners at Indian restaurants, or long, complex recipes that many feel are too daunting to try at home. While the bold spices and intricate layers of flavor appeal to many, they can also be intimidating, especially for those unfamiliar with preparing Indian cuisine from scratch. Additionally, frozen and ready-to-eat meals have long been considered unhealthy, lacking in quality ingredients, and generally uninspiring - until now.

Enter Just by Quicklly, the brainchild of two trailblazing South Asian founders, Keval Raj and Hanish Pahwa, who are reshaping how Indian food is perceived, consumed, and enjoyed across the United States. With their curated line of ready-to-eat meals, the founders are not only elevating the status of frozen meals but also making it easier than ever for Americans to experience the diverse flavors of India right in their own homes.

Bridging the Gap Between Flavor and Convenience

"People love Indian food, but they often associate it with being too complex or too spicy for everyday meals," explains Hanish & Keval. "We wanted to change that perception by making high-quality, ready-to-eat Indian meals that are not only convenient but also capture the true essence of the flavors we grew up with," he added. Just by Quicklly product line was carefully developed to offer authentic Indian meals made with fresh, nutritious ingredients while still providing the convenience of frozen food. These ready-to-eat dishes maintain the integrity and richness of Indian flavors without compromising on health or taste.

Elevating the Frozen Food Aisle

When people think of frozen meals, images of sodium-heavy, flavorless dishes often come to mind. But Just by Quicklly is rewriting that narrative. These meals, now available in popular grocery chains such as Fresh Thyme, Marianos, and Woodmans, offer consumers a restaurant-quality experience straight from their freezer.

Just by Quicklly has also found its place in 1,000+ Canteen locations and through strategic partnerships with US Foods and Compass Group, will be in 30 universities and 200 hospitals by EOY 2024, further expanding access to authentic Indian cuisine, and making it increasingly accessible.

The founders' commitment to using premium ingredients and a meticulous approach to ensuring freshness is transforming grocery store aisles and break rooms around the United States. Whether you're craving tangy street food flavors, coastal curries, or rich, royal delicacies, Just by Quicklly has something for every palate. The range even caters to various dietary needs, with options for halal, vegan, plant-based, and gluten-free meals.

A Culinary Movement with Global Impact

Quicklly's Consulting Vice President of Culinary Operations, Rashne Desai, succinctly sums up their vision:

"In today's dynamic culinary landscape, Indian cuisine is at the forefront of a global food transformation. At Just by Quicklly, we have curated a vibrant restaurant-quality assortment of Ready-to-Eat Meals that offers iconic global favorites and innovative hyper-local dishes from India's diverse regions. From the bustling streets of New Delhi to the royal kitchens of Hyderabad, our meals capture the kaleidoscope of flavors from India's rich culinary culture, and a special ingredient that we call love."

Redefining Ready-to-Eat Meals with Heart

What makes Just by Quicklly stand out in a crowded marketplace is the founders' passion for sharing their culture with the world. Their journey is more than just about food; it's about connection - breaking down barriers and making Indian cuisine accessible, relatable, and loved by everyone.

By challenging the misconception that frozen meals must sacrifice quality, Just by Quicklly is setting a new standard in the ready-to-eat meal category. Their commitment to authenticity, nutrition, and convenience is redefining the way people enjoy Indian food in America.

The founders are pioneers, charting new territory in the culinary world, and they're just getting started. Whether you're a busy professional craving something delicious and wholesome or an adventurous foodie eager to try something new, Just by Quicklly offers a taste of India that's just a click away.

