Dallas-Based Routora Set to Launch Fleet Management Product, After Saving Businesses Over 4 Million Minutes

Routora , the Dallas-based route optimization leader, is gearing up for the early 2025 launch of their highly anticipated fleet management product, "Routora for Teams." The company announced today that businesses can now sign up on the waitlist for early access to this new tool for driver teams, which provides regionalized optimization for a team of drivers servicing many locations.

"Our fleet product improves teams' efficiency and productivity by enabling managers to distribute even workloads across their drivers without the headaches or guesswork of manual planning," says Tom Vazhekatt, Routora CEO and Co-Founder.

The fleet product builds on the momentum from Routora's mobile app and website launch last year. With over 50,000 drivers from 90 countries, Routora's products have saved close to 4 million minutes, 2.5 million miles, $400k in fuel costs, and 1k tons in CO2 emissions.

Routora for Teams enables managers to push out optimized routing amongst a team of drivers with balanced route distribution. Designed to cluster and regionalize addresses into balanced groups, this system will efficiently allocate optimized routes across all the drivers in an organization, ensuring that each driver has a fair and manageable workload, ultimately reducing fuel and labor costs for organizations.

At the heart of Routora's platform is AI-driven route optimization technology. This system is designed to process real-time information, accounting for various logistical factors such as road restrictions and traffic. Now with some surprising global success, Routora has launched a fleet tool that efficiently crafts routes for a team of drivers across a swath of area. These optimized routes are synced directly into the drivers' navigation app of choice: Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze. Ultimately, Routora is designed to solve the biggest driver pain points, so they spend less time on the road, money spent on gas, and "save lots of headaches planning complex routes."

Features of Routora for Teams

Regional Stop Clustering: Automatically group addresses into geographic regions to ensure each driver handles a logical, efficient set of stops. This clustering reduces drive time and enables smarter route allocation.

Balanced Route Distribution: Evenly distribute stops across all drivers to balance workloads. Routora's smart allocation ensures no driver is overwhelmed, leading to fairer route assignments and improved overall efficiency.

Address Importing: Upload your list of stops from an Excel or CSV file. Addresses are first validated and then seamlessly populated onto the mapping interface.

Share Routes with Drivers: Send final routes directly to drivers via email or text message, allowing them to quickly access and start their journeys. Drivers can navigate their assigned routes using the Routora Mobile App, which integrates seamlessly with Apple Maps, Google Maps, and Waze for an on-the-go, user-friendly experience.

For more information, visit https://www.routora.com/teamswaitlist

About Routora: Created by University of Texas at Dallas graduate Tom Vazhekatt and two Notre Dame business students, Luke Blazek and Brian George--Routora is headquartered in Dallas, TX. Routora's products include a mobile app, website, and fleet product that generates faster, more cost-efficient multi-stop routes on Google/Apple Maps and Waze. With growth in over 90 countries, Routora continues to make waves in the navigation space.

Contacts

Luke Blazek

info@routora.com

(214) 683-9932

SOURCE: Routora