ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 21:50 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investortools Dealer Network Expands Pricing Capabilities with Integration of ficc.ai's Live Muni Pricing Data

Investortools integrates ficc.ai's live muni bond pricing into the IDN, enabling clients with real-time, AI-driven pricing data for greater market transparency.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Investortools, a leading provider of fixed-income software solutions, today announced an integration with ficc.ai to stream municipal bond pricing data to the Investortools Dealer Network.

This strategic enhancement further empowers Investortools' clients with additional AI-driven pricing intelligence, enabling more informed decision-making and enhanced market transparency.

Embedded within the Investortools' Perform system, a portfolio, order, and execution platform, is the Investortools Dealer Network (IDN), a purpose-built ecosystem that facilitates automation.

The IDN stands out as an industry-first platform that supports straight-through-processing for trading decisions and trading workflows directly within the system. The IDN features persistent FIX connections that support end-to-end processing, now incorporating ficc.ai's live pricing. This gives users the flexibility to seamlessly select and integrate their preferred real-time pricing data providers.

"We are thrilled to bring ficc.ai's game changing technology to market through such a robust platform," says Jon Fiebach, Board Director and Advisor at ficc.ai. "Municipal market investors will have the same real-time information that has traditionally been exclusive to hedge funds and high-frequency traders."

ficc.ai provides real-time pricing for approximately 1 million CUSIPs based on the size and side of the trade. By using the latest advances in machine learning, the AI models offer continuous insights into the municipal market, enabling dealers, brokers, and investors the ability to improve efficiency and verify prices are reasonable prior to execution.

FICC.ai's pre-trade evaluations offer users added confidence in assessing market conditions, particularly when bidding on bonds with limited recent trading activity.

This capability is essential for market participants to make well-informed investment decisions, as bond prices fluctuate daily based on dynamic information and transaction sizes. Highlighting the importance of these insights, Stephen Winterstein, CEO of ficc.ai, remarks, "We are thrilled to be part of the Investortools ecosystem. ficc.ai will deliver accurate, real-time predictive trade information by size and side to Investortools' institutional clients, delivering greater confidence in asset valuation."

This partnership with ficc.ai underscores Investortools' dedication to delivering its clients comprehensive access to up-to-date data available in the market. "Our integration with ficc.ai is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions for the fixed-income market," says James Morris, Senior Vice President at Investortools. "By connecting to ficc.ai, we empower our clients with enhanced data analytics and AI-driven insights, enabling them to make more informed investment decisions in an increasingly complex financial landscape."

About Investortools, Inc.

For more than four decades, Investortools has been a leading SaaS provider, delivering solutions regarded by the industry as a prerequisite for fixed-income investment management. Its comprehensive product suite covers portfolio, order, and execution management, performance analytics, 2a-7 compliance, and credit analysis. Trusted by over 200 firms managing more than $1 trillion in assets, Investortools supports SMA managers, fund managers, broker-dealers, and other key market participants. Discover Investortools' commitment to innovation at www.investortools.com.

About ficc.ai

ficc.ai is a provider of municipal bond pricing that leverages real-time, AI technology for informed decisions, portfolio optimization, and compliance. With a mission to provide resources to help investors evaluate investment choices, ficc.ai enables the industry with the necessary tools necessary to operate fairly and honestly. To learn more, visit www.ficc.ai.

Investortools Product Contact:

James Morris
Senior Vice President
james.morris@invtools.com

Investortools Media Contact:

Jessica McDaniel Marketing Lead
Jessica.mcdaniel@invtools.com

Ficc.ai Media Contact:

Myles Schoonover
Principal Product Manager
myles@ficc.ai
614.432.6916

SOURCE: ficc.ai

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
