Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Vital Energy Inc. (TSXV: VUX) (the "Corporation" or "Vital") announced today that the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of Vital will be held on December 6, 2024 (the "Meeting") in Calgary, AB. The matters to be put forth at the Meeting include the re-election of the current four directors of the Corporation, the appointment of the auditor of Vital and the approval of an amended stock option plan of the Corporation.

The record date for the Meeting has been set at October 23, 2024. The Meeting materials, including the management information circular and instrument of proxy, will be filed on SEDAR+ on or around October 30, 2024. As the Meeting will be held more than 15 months since the last shareholders meeting, pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), the Corporation was required to obtain a court order to extend the deadline to hold the Meeting, which court order was obtained on September 27, 2024. Vital delayed holding the next shareholders meeting because Vital was focused on other activities and did not have the resources necessary to prepare the documents and other materials required to hold the Meeting.

Vital Energy Inc. is a publicly traded junior oil and gas company ("VUX" TSXV) whose primary focus is light and medium crude oil production in Western Canada.

