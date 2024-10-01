Cascade Orthopedic Supply, LP: Cascade and Ottobock Announce Ownership Interest Change; an Independent Way Forward in Partnership

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Cascade Orthopedic Supply and Ottobock have agreed that Cascade will redeem Ottobock's ownership interests in Cascade. The signing of this transaction took place on Friday, September 13, 2024. The closing which then includes the actual redemption of Ottobock's ownership interests was finalized on Friday, September 27, 2024, and, as of today, Cascade is an independently held company.

Commitment to Customers and Suppliers

Throughout their partnership, Cascade and Ottobock have continued to operate autonomously. Going forward, we want to assure customers, partners, and stakeholders that our working relationship as supplier and distributor will remain unchanged. Cascade will maintain distribution of Ottobock's orthotic and prosthetic devices and uphold a strong supplier partnership.

"I am elated to have the opportunity to redeem all outstanding ownership interests of Ottobock by Cascade. Our time at Ottobock allowed us to strengthen the core competencies of the business and achieve growth despite challenging market conditions. I am grateful for those who have worked with us along the way and excited to bring independent innovative solutions to our customers." - Jeff Collins, CEO Cascade Orthopedic Supply, LP

"We are proud of the progress Cascade made as part of Ottobock. Under Jeff Collins' leadership, the team achieved significant growth and refined their core competencies during a dynamic period. We are confident in their future success as an independent entity. We look forward to seeing the innovative solutions they will continue to bring to the O&P community, and we remain committed to advancing our shared mission of improving patient's lives through innovation and collaboration." - Scott Schneider, Head of Government/Medical Affairs & Future Development Ottobock North America

Frequently Asked Questions

For additional information and to address any potential questions, please see our Frequently Asked Questions document available here.

We appreciate your support and understanding allowing us to complete this transition. Should you have any further inquiries or require assistance, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Cascade Orthopedic Supply: Founded in 1973, Cascade Orthopedic Supply, LP is distinguished as a prominent distributor of orthotics and prosthetics in North America. Cascade has three distribution facilities located in California, Kansas, and Pennsylvania, allowing overnight delivery anywhere in the contiguous United States. Cascade's reputation is built on a continued commitment to superior service and support, investments in technology, and operational efficiency. Cascade distributes a broad range of products from more than 250 suppliers. As a leading independent provider in the industry, Cascade is committed to helping customers build a successful practice and deliver better patient care.

About Ottobock: Ottobock is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative orthotic and prosthetic devices, committed to improving the quality of life for people with mobility challenges. With a legacy of over 100 years, we continue to pioneer advancements in medical technology and support the needs of our customers worldwide.

