Essense of Australia: It's Giving BRIDE: Stella York's New Wedding Dress Collection Delivers Fashion, Trends and Romance for Today's Bride

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Stella York's newest wedding dress collection is taking bridal fashion to the next level. Inspired by the hottest runway looks of the season, the glamorous new collection is filled with a blend of on-trend and classic silhouettes and thoughtful details for romantic, yet striking bridal looks.

"There's nothing more magical than that moment brides see themselves as a bride for the very first time," says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer of Stella York. "The newest Stella York collection 'is giving bride' in all the best ways, from romantic lace looks to striking fashion-forward styles."

This collection is all about the trends, introducing colorful lace overlays, dramatic bows and glistening pearls. Stunning blush shades are lighting up the aisle as brides make a striking entrance while bold statement sleeves, overskirts and cutouts create showstopping effects. From Basque waists to square necklines to mini dresses, this collection is designed for the on-trend bride ready to embrace their ideal bridal style.

With so many breathtaking gowns to choose from, brides can find a dress that lets them look and feel their most beautiful on their wedding day. The new Stella York collection is now available at a retailer near you, featuring 30 new gowns. Gowns are available in U.S. sizes 2 to 20, with many styles available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 22 to 34. To view the entire collection or find a store, visit www.essensedesigns.com.

About Stella York

Founded in 2013, Stella York is part of the Essense of Australia family of brands-and has since outfitted thousands of brides across the globe with its affordable, award-winning designer styles. Inspired by the world's hottest red carpet trends, Stella York bridal gowns are imagined and handcrafted with stunning detail. Each gown is constructed to provide an exceptional fit and give the body perfect form, all at a competitive price. To find a retailer near you, visit StellaYork.com.

