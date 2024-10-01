Corcoran Reverie Takes Top Honors as Best Residential Real Estate Company at 2024 Best of Emerald Coast

Highlighting the Region's Finest: The 2024 Best of the Emerald Coast Awards Celebrate This Year's Winning Businesses.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Corcoran Reverie is proud to announce its selection as the Best Residential Real Estate Company for the 2024 Best of the Emerald Coast Awards. The official celebration will take place at the highly anticipated Best of the Emerald Coast Soiree on October 10th at Grand Boulevard. This honor underscores Corcoran Reverie's dedication to excellence, innovation, and personalized service in the luxury real estate market along Scenic 30A and the Emerald Coast.

The Best of the Emerald Coast Awards recognize businesses that have made a significant impact on the local community, with winners chosen by residents who trust and support these companies. Corcoran Reverie is especially proud to receive this recognition, which highlights the strength of the relationships its team has built with clients and the community.

"We are incredibly honored to be named the Best Residential Real Estate Company," said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Broker and Owner of Corcoran Reverie. "This award reflects the trust our clients place in us, and we look forward to celebrating this achievement with the community at the upcoming Soiree."

As the presenting sponsor for the event, Corcoran Reverie continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering strong community ties, supporting local businesses, and giving back to the region that has contributed to its success. The company is dedicated to promoting the vibrant and diverse businesses that make the Emerald Coast a special place to live and work.

"This recognition is a reflection of the passion and dedication we bring to every client relationship," said Jacob Watkins, Real Estate Advisor and co-Owner of Corcoran Reverie. "We are excited to continue providing exceptional real estate services to the Emerald Coast community."

Corcoran Reverie's success stems from its focus on luxury real estate and new development projects throughout Scenic 30A and surrounding areas. The company prides itself on a client-first approach, ensuring that every transaction is smooth, professional, and tailored to meet individual needs.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City - is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 200+ agent team led by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins and offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked #1 office ranking in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume of over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide.

