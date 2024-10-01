Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 22:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corcoran Reverie Takes Top Honors as Best Residential Real Estate Company at 2024 Best of Emerald Coast

Highlighting the Region's Finest: The 2024 Best of the Emerald Coast Awards Celebrate This Year's Winning Businesses.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Corcoran Reverie is proud to announce its selection as the Best Residential Real Estate Company for the 2024 Best of the Emerald Coast Awards. The official celebration will take place at the highly anticipated Best of the Emerald Coast Soiree on October 10th at Grand Boulevard. This honor underscores Corcoran Reverie's dedication to excellence, innovation, and personalized service in the luxury real estate market along Scenic 30A and the Emerald Coast.

The Best of the Emerald Coast Awards recognize businesses that have made a significant impact on the local community, with winners chosen by residents who trust and support these companies. Corcoran Reverie is especially proud to receive this recognition, which highlights the strength of the relationships its team has built with clients and the community.

"We are incredibly honored to be named the Best Residential Real Estate Company," said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Broker and Owner of Corcoran Reverie. "This award reflects the trust our clients place in us, and we look forward to celebrating this achievement with the community at the upcoming Soiree."

As the presenting sponsor for the event, Corcoran Reverie continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering strong community ties, supporting local businesses, and giving back to the region that has contributed to its success. The company is dedicated to promoting the vibrant and diverse businesses that make the Emerald Coast a special place to live and work.

"This recognition is a reflection of the passion and dedication we bring to every client relationship," said Jacob Watkins, Real Estate Advisor and co-Owner of Corcoran Reverie. "We are excited to continue providing exceptional real estate services to the Emerald Coast community."

Corcoran Reverie's success stems from its focus on luxury real estate and new development projects throughout Scenic 30A and surrounding areas. The company prides itself on a client-first approach, ensuring that every transaction is smooth, professional, and tailored to meet individual needs.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City - is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 200+ agent team led by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins and offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked #1 office ranking in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume of over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide.

Contact Information

Corey Birger
Chief Operating Office
corey.birger@corcorangroup.com
850.454.6693

SOURCE: Corcoran Reverie

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.