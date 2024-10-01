Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 22:14 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Legacy ER & Urgent Care Opens Seventh Dual Facility in Prosper, Texas on October 21

Intuitive Health Expands Innovative Health Care Model in North Texas, Offering Prosper Residents Convenient Access to Both Emergency and Urgent Care Services

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Intuitive Health, the industry-leading provider of the combined emergency room and urgent care under one roof model, announced today that its seventh North Texas location will open on October 21 under the Legacy ER & Urgent Care brand. The new facility, Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper, is at 211 West Frontier Parkway, Prosper, Texas 75078. The Prosper facility represents another milestone for Intuitive Health as it becomes its thirty-third operational site.

The Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper facility has a combined 24/7 full-service emergency room and an urgent care facility open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will serve patients with a state-of-the-art on-site lab and radiology suite, including an X-ray machine and a CT scanner and is staffed with ER-licensed, board-certified physicians.

The facility's unique approach allows the ER physician to assess each patient and determine the required care level - urgent or emergency. This ensures patients are only billed for the level of care they need, significantly reducing unnecessary ER costs. In fact, over 80% of patients are treated and billed at the urgent care level, demonstrating the facility's efficiency and patient-focused approach.

Key highlights of the facility include:

  • In-network status with most major insurance plans

  • Billing transparency helps to eliminate surprise bills

  • Billing is based only on the level of care provided to patients

  • Clear communication with patients regarding their treatment status as urgent care or emergency cases, with additional consent sought for the latter

  • Minimal wait times, with most urgent care visits completed within 45 minutes

  • No appointment is needed

The 11,072-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is designed to offer a unique health care experience, blending the convenience of urgent care with the expertise of emergency care. The location will have six emergency rooms and four outpatient/non-urgent care rooms, reflecting Intuitive Health's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality care to the Prosper community. The construction of this new site represents an investment of $8.8 million.

"Our expansion in North Texas with the new Prosper facility aligns with our mission to simplify how patients access emergency and urgent care," said Thom Herrmann, CEO of Intuitive Health. "We are excited to bring our unique model of emergency and urgent care to more communities, offering a differentiated health care experience that is both efficient and patient-centric and exceeds customer expectations."

UPCOMING EVENTS

Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper Ribbon-Cutting Celebration
Thursday, October 3 at 11 AM

Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper Grand Opening Family Fun Celebration
Saturday, October 5, 4:30 PM - 8 PM
This fun-for-the-whole-family celebration will include facility tours, hot air balloon rides, face painting, food and drinks.

For more information about Intuitive Health and the new Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper facility, visit LegacyER.com.

For more information about Intuitive Health, please visit IHERUC.com.

# # #

ABOUT LEGACY ER & URGENT CARE
Founded in 2008, Legacy ER & Urgent Care pioneered the combined emergency and urgent care model. By providing transparent billing, a welcoming clinical environment and one-on-one care with board-certified, emergency-trained physicians, Legacy has built a model of care centered around the patient's needs. The Hybrid care model gives patients access to immediate full-service care while only paying for the level of service required. Each state-of-the-art location is equipped with modern, comfortable amenities, including X-ray, Ultrasound, CT scan and a full-service laboratory to cater to a wide range of medical needs. The Emergency Room operates 24/7 and urgent care is available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Legacy ER & Urgent Care is dedicated to providing the best possible care at an appropriate price. Our commitment to excellence and patient-centered care has established us as the trusted name in health care within the communities we serve. For more information, please visit LegacyER.com.

ABOUT INTUITIVE HEALTH
Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail health care facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health partners with leading health systems nationwide, including in the states of Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered health care systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

Media Contact
Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR, on behalf of Legacy ER & Urgent Care and Intuitive Health
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/text: 214-232-0078
Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: Legacy ER & Urgent Care

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.