Legacy ER & Urgent Care Opens Seventh Dual Facility in Prosper, Texas on October 21

Intuitive Health Expands Innovative Health Care Model in North Texas, Offering Prosper Residents Convenient Access to Both Emergency and Urgent Care Services

Intuitive Health, the industry-leading provider of the combined emergency room and urgent care under one roof model, announced today that its seventh North Texas location will open on October 21 under the Legacy ER & Urgent Care brand. The new facility, Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper, is at 211 West Frontier Parkway, Prosper, Texas 75078. The Prosper facility represents another milestone for Intuitive Health as it becomes its thirty-third operational site.



The Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper facility has a combined 24/7 full-service emergency room and an urgent care facility open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will serve patients with a state-of-the-art on-site lab and radiology suite, including an X-ray machine and a CT scanner and is staffed with ER-licensed, board-certified physicians.



The facility's unique approach allows the ER physician to assess each patient and determine the required care level - urgent or emergency. This ensures patients are only billed for the level of care they need, significantly reducing unnecessary ER costs. In fact, over 80% of patients are treated and billed at the urgent care level, demonstrating the facility's efficiency and patient-focused approach.



Key highlights of the facility include:

In-network status with most major insurance plans

Billing transparency helps to eliminate surprise bills

Billing is based only on the level of care provided to patients

Clear communication with patients regarding their treatment status as urgent care or emergency cases, with additional consent sought for the latter

Minimal wait times, with most urgent care visits completed within 45 minutes

No appointment is needed

The 11,072-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is designed to offer a unique health care experience, blending the convenience of urgent care with the expertise of emergency care. The location will have six emergency rooms and four outpatient/non-urgent care rooms, reflecting Intuitive Health's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality care to the Prosper community. The construction of this new site represents an investment of $8.8 million.



"Our expansion in North Texas with the new Prosper facility aligns with our mission to simplify how patients access emergency and urgent care," said Thom Herrmann, CEO of Intuitive Health. "We are excited to bring our unique model of emergency and urgent care to more communities, offering a differentiated health care experience that is both efficient and patient-centric and exceeds customer expectations."

UPCOMING EVENTS

Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

Thursday, October 3 at 11 AM

Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper Grand Opening Family Fun Celebration

Saturday, October 5, 4:30 PM - 8 PM

This fun-for-the-whole-family celebration will include facility tours, hot air balloon rides, face painting, food and drinks.

For more information about Intuitive Health and the new Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper facility, visit LegacyER.com.

For more information about Intuitive Health, please visit IHERUC.com.

# # #

ABOUT LEGACY ER & URGENT CARE

Founded in 2008, Legacy ER & Urgent Care pioneered the combined emergency and urgent care model. By providing transparent billing, a welcoming clinical environment and one-on-one care with board-certified, emergency-trained physicians, Legacy has built a model of care centered around the patient's needs. The Hybrid care model gives patients access to immediate full-service care while only paying for the level of service required. Each state-of-the-art location is equipped with modern, comfortable amenities, including X-ray, Ultrasound, CT scan and a full-service laboratory to cater to a wide range of medical needs. The Emergency Room operates 24/7 and urgent care is available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Legacy ER & Urgent Care is dedicated to providing the best possible care at an appropriate price. Our commitment to excellence and patient-centered care has established us as the trusted name in health care within the communities we serve. For more information, please visit LegacyER.com.



ABOUT INTUITIVE HEALTH

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail health care facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health partners with leading health systems nationwide, including in the states of Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered health care systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.



Media Contact

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR, on behalf of Legacy ER & Urgent Care and Intuitive Health

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/text: 214-232-0078

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: Legacy ER & Urgent Care