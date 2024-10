Nexa Resources S.A.: Nexa Resources Announces Board and Management Changes

Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources", "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE:NEXA) announces today changes to its Board of Directors and senior leadership team.

The Company announces the departure of Mr. João Schmidt, who has stepped down from his role as a Board member, effective October 1, 2024.

At the same time, Nexa is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Flavio Aidar to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Aidar holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas and brings over 7 years of experience in the industrial, infrastructure, and mining sectors, along with extensive board experience in various countries and financial markets. He is currently a Managing Director of Votorantim S.A. and previously served as CEO of InterCement, a leading global cement company with a presence in Latin America, Europe, and Africa. His previous board roles include: Director of CCR S.A. (B3: CCRO3), Chairman of Loma Negra (NYSE: LOMA), Chairman of lnterCement Brasil S.A., and Chairman of Brazil's Cement Industry Associations (SNIC and ABCP). Before holding these positions, Mr. Aidar was a Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs and a member of its management committee in Brazil.

In addition, Mr. Marcio Godoy, Senior Vice President of Technical Services and Projects at Nexa, decided to step down effective October 15, 2024. His responsibilities will be distributed across other management functions.

"On behalf of the entire board, I want to express our deepest gratitude to João, who was a valued member of the Board of Directors since 2016, providing invaluable insight and guidance to the Company through his work on the board and committees. We warmly welcome Flavio Aidar, whose extensive experience in financial capital markets and corporate sectors will bring a unique and valuable perspective as we continue to explore new avenues for growth and maximize shareholder value. We also extend our thanks to Marcio for his dedication and leadership over the last four years, and we wish him all the best in his future professional endeavors" - said Jaime Ardila, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nexa Resources.

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 65 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates four long-life mines, three of which are located in the central Andes region of Peru, and one of which is located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa is ramping up Aripuanã, its fifth mine, in the state of Mato Grosso in Brazil. Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two of which are located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil, and one of which is located in Cajamarquilla in Peru, which is the largest smelter in the Americas.

Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2023 and one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2023, according to Wood Mackenzie.

