Asia Properties, Inc.: Asia Properties Inc. and RJ Group Commence Pivotal Development Deal to Integrate Revolutionary HyOrc Engine into Heavy-Duty Trucks.

ASPZ is delighted to have reached a major milestone: the execution of a transformative development agreement with RJ Group to integrate the groundbreaking HyOrc engine into heavy-duty trucks. RJ Group, a globally renowned manufacturer of engines and components for industry giants such as Daimler, FIAT, IVECO, and Volvo, will play a key role in bringing this revolutionary HyOrc powertrain to market.

Since its founding in 1979, RJ Group has been at the forefront of engine manufacturing with ultra-modern facilities in Italy, Brazil, and the USA. Their expertise and global reach make them the perfect partner to help accelerate the transition to HyOrc's cleaner, more efficient heavy-duty trucking solutions.

The HyOrc engine, a next-generation, pulse-combustion system designed for maximum power and efficiency, is currently under development. With this partnership, ASPZ and RJ are setting the stage to redefine the future of freight transportation. A pilot test of the HyOrc engine in a 40-ton truck is slated for Q1-2025, marking a major leap toward commercialization.

"This collaboration with RJ Group is a game-changer, not just for the HyOrc, but for the entire heavy-duty truck industry," noted Antonino Iuculano founder of RJ Group and Ukeme Offiong HyOrc business development manager. "We are on the cusp of a new era in transportation, one where innovation meets sustainability, and the HyOrc engine will be at the heart of it."

Stay tuned as the HyOrc drives the future of heavy-duty trucking toward a greener tomorrow.

Asia Properties, Inc (ASPZ).

ASPZ is an OTC Pink Market company focused on the development of the zero emissions HyOrc engine powertrain technology for heavy-duty trucks, trains and ships.

ASPZ has 728.19 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.60 million shares at DTC.

