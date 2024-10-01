Rackfinity's RackGold Brand Sets Bar for Safety & Security Standards

Rackfinity, known internationally for its expansive technology hardware offerings, has set a new precedent with its RackGold® brand.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / As a long-time seller in the tech hardware industry, Rackfinity set out to create a line of rack screws and mounting hardware that upheld their rigorous standards of quality.





The result? A brand designed to meet the requirements of technicians everywhere and built to last. The RackGold® brand has raised the bar and established a new standard for other manufacturers to meet.

RackGold®: A Testament to U.S. Quality Construction

RackGold® is a testament to Rackfinity's commitment to quality. Entirely USA Made, the line is created in the United States out of cold-hardened steel, delivering rack mount screws and more of unmatched safety, durability, and security.

Rackfinity bolsters the steel with a black oxide coating, offering a toughness that CEO and Owner Steve Kirchoff says "makes them the only product worthy of being used to install rack-mount devices such as shelves, cable managers, servers, and other electronic equipment."

Ease-of-use was at the top of the list for RackGold's® design. The hardware system features customizability across the board, including everything from rack screw, and cage nut to size and color. The intent is for any business to find the exact solutions they need. After all, Kirchoff says, "There is no asset more important to a business than its time."

Visit Rackfinity for All of Your Technology Hardware Solutions

Rackfinity focuses on delivering pinpoint technology and hardware solutions for businesses of all types. Whether technical furniture, networking equipment, computer accessories, rack solutions, or wires and cabling, Rackfinity has many options to fulfill any business's unique requirements. Additionally, they offer design and customization, kitting and deployment, support services, on-site assembly, and more.

Kirchoff emphasizes Rackfinity's commitment to customers in his statement: "When choosing Rackfinity, you are choosing a trusted partner who can best help you achieve your IT goals."

To learn more about Rackfinity and the USA-Made RackGold® hardware line, you can visit their website. No matter the rack mount type or rack screw size desired, you can find it at Rackfinity, along with a level of customer service you won't find elsewhere. For more information, visit www.rackfinity.com.

Contact Information

Chris Stanek

Business Development Manager

sales@rackfinity.com

1-800-944-0338

