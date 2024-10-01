Muscle Lab Celebrates Grand Opening of Studio City Location on Ventura Blvd.

Muscle Lab Opens Second Location in Studio City, Offering IV Therapy, Myofascial Release, and Stretch Therapy; Celebrates Grand Opening with Support from San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce

STUDIO CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Muscle Lab, the premier muscle recovery and wellness lounge trusted by professional athletes and celebrities, is proud to announce the grand opening of its second location on Ventura Blvd in Studio City. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on September 26, 2024, was hosted in collaboration with the San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce, with members and local community leaders in attendance. The celebration continued with an after-party at Jax's Studio City, fostering a spirit of community and wellness.



Muscle Lab Studio City Grand Opening Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The grand opening of Muscle Lab's Studio City location on Ventura Blvd, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 26, 2024. Co-founders Andy Treys and Vatche Ourishian are joined by members of the San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce.

"We are thrilled to bring our flagship services to the vibrant community of Studio City," said Andy Treys, co-founder of Muscle Lab. "Our goal has always been to provide unparalleled recovery and wellness solutions, and this new location allows us to extend our reach even further."

Muscle Lab first opened its doors in Pasadena in 2020, right at the onset of the pandemic and quarantine. Despite the unprecedented challenges, the company quickly became a trusted destination for muscle recovery and wellness services. "Launching during the pandemic taught us resilience and the importance of community," reflected Vatche Ourishian, co-founder of Muscle Lab. "The success of our Pasadena location set the foundation for our expansion and commitment to making high-quality wellness services accessible to more people."

Located in the heart of Studio City, the new Muscle Lab stands out with its iconic billboard featuring the company's logo, symbolizing its bold presence in a competitive market. Designed by renowned interior designer Alexx Kesh-known for her work with John Reed Fitness during their North American expansion-the space offers a luxurious yet functional environment where clients can recover, rejuvenate, and socialize. Since its soft opening on August 15, 2024, the facility has already received an enthusiastic response from clients eager to experience its state-of-the-art services.

Muscle Lab's newest location brings a comprehensive suite of flagship services to Studio City, including Myofascial Release, Stretch Therapy, IV Therapy (including NAD+ Therapy and Vitamin Shots), Compression Therapy, and other muscle recovery treatments like Cupping Therapy, Scraping, and Theragun Massage. These services are designed to cater to a wide range of wellness needs, from professional athletes to individuals seeking to improve their overall health.

With plans to continue expanding into new markets, Muscle Lab is poised to revolutionize the wellness industry by combining advanced recovery therapies with luxurious, thoughtfully designed spaces. The success of the Studio City location marks an exciting milestone in the company's journey to make high-quality wellness services accessible to more people.

Contact Information

Andriana P

PR

contact@musclelab.la

SOURCE: Muscle Lab

View the original press release on newswire.com.