Going Bananas at the Port of Hueneme: Port Celebrates 11th Annual Banana Festival

11th Annual BananaFest Celebrating a Diverse Working Port Themed "Charging Forward to a Zero Emission Future"

Over 10,000 attendees went bananas at the Port's 11th Annual Banana Festival, celebrating a diverse working waterfront this past Saturday. The Festival offered attendees a unique opportunity to experience one of the most efficient and effective working waterfronts on the West Coast.

11th Annual Banana Festival with over 10,000 attendees.

This year's theme, "Charging Forward to a Zero Emission Future by 2030," highlighted the Port's commitment to a zero-emission future, showcasing its pivotal role in transitioning away from fossil fuels through the implementation of new and innovative equipment and infrastructure.

Port of Hueneme Commissioners present the Port's plan to Charge Forward to Zero Emissions by 2030 with the Support of Port Partners and Elected Officials.

Attendees learned all about the Port's pathway to green its operations. In the fall of 2021, the Oxnard Harbor District's Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to pass a resolution to decarbonize port operations as part of their commitment to a zero-emission future. The passage of this resolution further propelled the Port's Environmental Management Framework (EMF) to go above and beyond compliance with federal, state and local regulations, as well as implement greater pollution prevention measures. Through strategic grant funding and investment in zero-emission (ZE) equipment and infrastructure, the Port of Hueneme has been able to enhance its operations, improve air quality, and set a benchmark for sustainable port operations nationwide. The "Charging Forward" Festival theme highlights the Port's commitment to the environment and to electrify.

Celina Zacarias, president of the Oxnard Harbor District Board of Harbor Commissioners, at the Banana Festival.

"We are excited to be Charging Forward to 2030 with the goal of becoming the first U.S. Port to be emission free!" said Celina Zacarias, President of the Oxnard Harbor District Board of Harbor Commissioners. "We are grateful for the incredible support of our community, labor, and business partners who will help make this vision a reality."

Live bands performing at the Banana Festival.

Festival goers enjoyed a variety of banana-themed treats, live music, and family-friendly activities, and were able to take land and waterside tours of the port complex to learn about its operations and see firsthand how the Port of Hueneme contributes to the local, regional, and global economy. "Charging Forward" attractions included electric car demonstrations by GLOVIS, the top banana sponsor, EV Advocates of Ventura County and VINFAST, as well as visits to solar charging stations and views of electric cranes from the water tours.

Banana Festival Electric Vehicle attractions.

Port of Hueneme Customers at the Banana Festival giving away free bananas.

As attendees explored the festival, they also were treated to free bananas from Chiquita, Del Monte Fresh and Dole, the Port's largest banana importers and major sponsors of the event. Many fun facts were shared throughout the day highlighting that 5 billion bananas move through the Port annually, 400,000 vehicles transit the port of which 25% are electric, and the Port creates 25,000 trade related jobs. The family friendly event offered tours of rail cars, a vintage car show, and a kid zone full of activities.

Banana Festival attendees in banana attire.

"We were thrilled to see such a fantastic turnout at the 11th Annual Banana Festival," said Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director of the Port of Hueneme. "This year's theme, 'Charging Forward to 2030,' reflects our dedication to environmental sustainability and our ongoing efforts to transition to zero-emission technologies. We were excited to share our progress and celebrate with our community."

As an essential component of the nation's supply chain and major contributor to the economic health of Ventura County and Southern California, the Port will continue to foster a thriving community and ensure that operations positively contribute to the environment and local economy, building a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come. The Port of Hueneme thanks its festival sponsors, supporters, and all those who attended for making this year's event a resounding success. The Port remains committed to creating a sustainable future and looks forward to continuing its efforts in environmental stewardship alongside its community partners.

"The Banana Festival is a wonderful celebration of our community and the vital role the Port of Hueneme plays in our local economy. We are proud to host this event and showcase the many ways bananas and other imports contribute to our daily lives. We thank all of those who came to enjoy a day of family fun and learning," said Jess Ramirez, Harbor Commissioner for the Port of Hueneme.

Banana Festival Land and Boat tours of the Port.

About the Port of Hueneme The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.8 billion in economic activity and creating 24,997 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $236 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. www.portofh.org .

