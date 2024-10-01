Justera Health Ltd.: Justera Health Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Popular Cannabis Brand, Port North

Justera Health Ltd. (CSE:VTAL)(OTC PINK:SCRSF) ("Justera"or the"Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 13, 2024, it has signed a definitive agreement, dated September 30, 2024 (the "Definitive Agreement") to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Port NorthExtracts Inc. ("Port North"), a solventless cannabis brand (the "Transaction").

Port North is known for its specialized solventless extraction techniques and product lineup. This acquisition aligns with Justera's strategic plan to diversify its portfolio and expand its presence in the health and wellness sector, particularly in the burgeoning cannabis market.

Transaction Terms:

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Justera will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Port North, an arm's length party, in exchange for 80,000,000 common shares of Justera, issued pro rata to the shareholders of Port North at a deemed value of $0.02 per share (the "Payment Shares"). Additionally, each Port North warrant held by shareholders at closing will be cancelled and exchanged for a Justera common share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to acquire one common share of Justera at an exercise price of $0.05 per share, during the same term as the original Port North warrant. The Payment Shares will be subject to a hold period until 10 trading days following the ?date the ?Company either files (i) a business acquisition report, if required under ?applicable securities laws that includes audited financial statement ?in connection with ?the transaction or (ii) consolidated final statements including Port North are made ?available. ?No finder's fees or other commissions have been paid in connection with the Transaction.

Upon completion of the Transaction, it is anticipated that Joshua Herman, the current CEO of Port North will be joining the Board of Directors of the Company.

Young Cho Lee, CEO of Justera Health, commented, "We are thrilled to formalize this agreement and look forward to welcoming the Port North team to the Justera family. This acquisition is an important step in expanding our product offerings and strengthening our position in the cannabis industry."

Completion of the transaction is expected in the coming weeks, subject to the satisfaction of all necessary customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, final due diligence, and Port North having a minimum cash on hand of $150,000. ?

Prior to entering into the Definitive Agreement, Port North completed its previously announced offering of units of Port North, issuing 7,500,000 units, which each unit being comprised of one common share of Port North and one warrant.

About Port North

Port North is a Solventless Cannabis Extract Brand. Operating from its extraction facility in Port Elgin, Ontario, Port North utilizes specialized extraction techniques to provide pure, 100% solventless extracts for the recreational and therapeutic cannabis markets.

The below out the unaudited financial results of Port North for the year-ended December 31, 2023:

There were no cash flow activities during the years ended December 31, 2023.

The shareholder loan described above will remain outstanding upon completion of the Transaction; however, the loan is now an interest free loan, whereby the holder thereof has agreed to not call the loan within three years from the date of closing, and whereby the Company, at its option, my covert the loan into common shares of Justera at a rate of $0.07 per common share at any time while the loan is still outstanding.

About Justera Health

Established in 2020, Justera is a Canadian company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

For additional information on Justera Health and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.justerahealth.com/

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Paul Haber, CFO

Tel: (416) 318-6501

Email: info@justerahealth.com

SOURCE: Justera Health Ltd.