Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) ("Atrium") is pleased to report that, in connection with its previously announced bought deal public offering of common shares, it has filed a (final) short form prospectus dated October 1, 2024 (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities commissions or other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec) and has obtained a receipt therefor.

The Final Prospectus qualifies the distribution of 2,185,000 common shares of Atrium at a price of $11.45 per share (the "Issue Price") and up to an additional 327,750 common shares of Atrium at the Issue Price issuable upon the exercise of an underwriters' over-allotment option, the particulars of which are described in the Final Prospectus (the "Offering"). Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about October 4, 2024, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

Access to the Final Prospectus and any amendment is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a short form prospectus and any amendment. The Final Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from TD Securities Inc. at 1625 Tech Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario, L4W 5P5, Attention: Symcor, NPM, or by telephone at (289) 360-2009, or by e-mail at sdcconfirms@td.com, or from RBC Dominion Securities Inc. by telephone at (416) 842-5349 or by email at distribution.rbcds@rbccm.com, by providing the contact with an e-mail address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Final Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless an exemption from registration is available. This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Atrium in any jurisdiction.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as "expect to," "expected," "will," "estimated" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and includes the expected closing date of the Offering. Atrium believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, those identified in the Final Prospectus and Atrium's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, in each case, under the heading "Risk Factors" (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.com). Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Atrium undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

