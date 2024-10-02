Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2024 02:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tortoise Capital Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of September 30, 2024, for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Tortoise Capital today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for closed-end funds TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) today announced that as of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $599.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $476.1 million, or $42.22 per share.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 698%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 492%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at Sept. 30, 2024.

Unaudited balance sheet



(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

596.9

$

55.45

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1.7

0.16

Current Tax Asset

0.0

0.00

Other Assets

1.3

0.12

Total Assets

599.9

55.73

Short-Term Borrowings

35.3

3.28

Senior Notes

50.3

4.68

Preferred Stock

35.7

3.31

Total Leverage

121.3

11.27

Other Liabilities

2.5

0.24

Net Assets

$

476.1

$

44.22

10.76 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) today announced that as of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $335.1 million and its unaudited net asset value was $275.6 million, or $54.11 per share.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 752%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 574%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at Sept. 30, 2024.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

333.0

$

65.39

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.8

0.16

Current Tax Asset

0.4

0.08

Other Assets

0.9

0.17

Total Assets

335.1

65.80

Short-Term Borrowings

15.2

2.98

Senior Notes

29.2

5.73

Preferred Stock

13.8

2.70

Total Leverage

58.2

11.41

Other Liability

1.3

0.28

Net Assets

$

275.6

$

54.11

5.09 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) today announced that as of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $105.3 million and its unaudited net asset value was $87.6 million, or $43.58 per share.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 956%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 614%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at Sept. 30, 2024.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

104.3

$

51.86

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.5

0.27

Other Assets

0.5

0.24

Total Assets

105.3

52.37

Short-Term Borrowings

7.0

3.48

Senior Notes

3.9

1.96

Preferred Stock

6.1

3.03

Total Leverage

17.0

8.47

Other Liabilities

0.7

0.32

Net Assets

$

87.6

$

43.58

2.01 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) today announced that as of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $76.3 million and its unaudited net asset value was $65.1 million, or $39.08 per share.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 697%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at Sept. 30, 2024.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

75.6

$

45.39

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.5

0.29

Other Assets

0.2

0.14

Total Assets

76.3

45.82

Credit Facility Borrowings

10.9

6.54

Other Liabilities

0.3

0.20

Net Assets

$

65.1

$

39.08

1.67 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) today announced that as of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $135.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $110.2 million, or $18.71 per share.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 544%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at Sept. 30, 2024.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

134.3

$

22.81

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.4

0.06

Other Assets

0.8

0.14

Total Assets

135.5

23.01

Credit Facility Borrowings

24.8

4.21

Other Liabilities

0.5

0.09

Net Assets

$

110.2

$

18.71

5.89 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) today announced that as of Sept. 30, 2024 the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $231.7 million and its unaudited net asset value was $201.9 million, or $14.96 per share.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 801%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at Sept. 30, 2024.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

228.0

$

16.90

Cash and Cash Equivalents

2.0

0.15

Other Assets

1.7

0.12

Total Assets

231.7

17.17

Credit Facility Borrowings

28.8

2.13

Other Liabilities

1.0

0.08

Net Assets

$

201.9

$

14.96

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund's portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

TEAF also provides update on direct investments.

TEAF provides an update on the fund's direct investments on the company website at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com/funds/teaf/portfolio. Details on each private deal that has taken place over the prior month will be published on the website at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com/funds/teaf/deal-summaries-list. The list includes all deals completed since the fund's inception. Updates will continue to be posted on a monthly basis if there was a deal during the prior month until the fund reaches its target of 60% direct investments.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $8.3 billion in assets under management as of Aug. 31, 2024, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-

positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit http://www.TortoiseAdvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contacts

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg
Newton Park PR
+1 847-507-2229
+1 617-312-4281
margaret@newtonparkpr.com
rich@newtonparkpr.com

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.