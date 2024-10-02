Remington & Vernick Engineers: RVE Selected as One of Lehigh Valley Business' Fastest Growing Companies

RVE's Allentown Location Named

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Lehigh Valley Business has selected Remington & Vernick Engineers (RVE) as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in 2024.

Fastest Growing Companies recognizes local business growth. Companies are ranked according to revenue growth over a three-year period, with both dollar and percentage increases taken into consideration. The ranking formula, coordinated by RKL LLP, leads to the recognition of both large and small companies.

"The 2024 Fastest Growing Companies have accomplished impressive revenue growth over the past three years, demonstrating concretely why they are businesses on the move in the Lehigh Valley," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Lehigh Valley Business. "Their success is admirable, and we at Lehigh Valley Business are pleased to honor their achievements."

"We are honored to be recognized for our presence in the Lehigh Valley," said Leonard A. Faiola, PE, PP, CME, President and CEO. "We are committed to serving clients throughout the region and providing them with the high-quality services needed for them to achieve their goals and complete successful projects."

Winner rankings will be revealed at an event on Oct. 30 at DeSales University's University Center, 2755 Station Road in Center Valley, starting at 4:30 p.m. with a networking reception featuring food stations and drink pairings, followed by an awards celebration at 5:30 p.m. The event hashtag is LVBevents.

About RVE

RVE is a full-service engineering firm that provides design, planning, and construction management and inspection services. Founded in 1901, RVE is one of the oldest established consulting firms in the country. The firm has grown to more than 480 employees in offices located throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and North Carolina.

About Lehigh Valley Business

Lehigh Valley Business is a multimedia news source with 38 years of journalistic excellence that breaks news daily on its website, LVB.com. It also publishes a print and online edition. Lehigh Valley Business also publishes special focus sections and products throughout the year including Reader Rankings in addition to the yearly Book of Lists. It hosts eight annual events, including Women of Influence, Icon Honors and Forty Under 40, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. Lehigh Valley Business facilitates thoughtful discussion with market leaders through its webinar series. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Lehigh Valley Business and its sister publication, Central Penn Business Journal, which covers business in Central Pennsylvania, are part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.

