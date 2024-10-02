Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 03:24 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Farasis Energy Signs Strategic Agreement for Solid-State Batteries with JMEV; First SPS Battery for JMEV's 'ELIGHT' Model Rolls Off the Production Line

GANZHOU, China, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29, JMEV and Farasis Energy signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the development of solid-state batteries, with the SPS (Super Pouch Solution) battery for the 'ELIGHT' model rolling off the production line at the same time.

The 'ELIGHT' Model 's SPS rolls off the production line

According to the agreement, both parties aim to jointly promote the research, production, and market application of solid-state batteries. This includes accelerating the research and development of key technologies for solid-state batteries, facilitating industrial transformation and upgrading, and advancing the maturity and commercialization process of solid-state battery technology.

Solid-state batteries are seen as a competitive edge in new energy vehicle technology due to their high energy density, fast charging, long cycle life, and enhanced safety. Farasis Energy has been deeply engaged in areas such as electrochemical systems and Pouch batteries stacking processes for many years, perfectly aligning with the development path of solid-state batteries. The product development strategy focuses on medium- to long-term R&D goals for solid-state batteries that are high-energy, high-rate, high-safety, and low-cost, ensuring timely conversion of research achievements.

Currently, Farasis Energy's first-generation semi-solid batteries have been mass-produced for passenger vehicles and have made breakthroughs in the commercial vehicle sector, forming a strategic alliance with FAW Jiefang to jointly promote the market and industrial chain development of semi-solid and solid-state batteries for commercial vehicles. Farasis Energy aims to complete the transition from semi-solid to solid-state battery commercialization within the next five years.

On the same day, the first SPS battery system of from Farasis Energy, designed to support the "ELIGHT" model, came off the production line. This follows previous supplies to Geely Radar Horizon and GAC Second-Gen Aion V models. The launch of the "ELIGHT" model's SPS battery aims to assist JMEV in upgrading its pure electric platform and creating a pioneering sports sedan for a better travel experience.

Farasis Energy's SPS features:

  • A 10-minute charge for a 400-kilometer range
  • Applicability to chassis heights from 85mm to 145mm
  • A volume utilization rate of up to 75%
  • Full chemical system compatibility, including sodium ion batteries, lithium iron phosphate, and semi-solid batteries, etc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520706/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/farasis-energy-signs-strategic-agreement-for-solid-state-batteries-with-jmev-first-sps-battery-for-jmevs-elight-model-rolls-off-the-production-line-302264936.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.