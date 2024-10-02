Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 04:36 Uhr
DMEGC Solar's Infinity RT modules demonstrate excellent anti-glare performance in SPF Institute testing

DONGYANG, China, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar has completed Anti-glare evaluations for its new Infinity RT double-glass solar modules with a special front-side glass at the renowned SPF Institute in Rapperswil, Austria. The SPF evaluation compares the reflected luminance of DMEGC's Anti-glare double-glass modules with a conventional solar panel, both based on a 2x2mm double-glass concept. The results showed a substantial reduction in glare. The evaluations used incident angles ranging from 10° to 70°, with luminance measurements taken under bright sunlight conditions (100,000 lx). The measured reflected luminance (Lv, 10°) for DMEGC's Anti-glare module was 14,200 cd/m², significantly lower than the 101,500 cd/m² recorded for the conventional panel. This considerable reduction highlights the product's special feature of low reflectance from the front-side glass. Referring to the "Certification Specifications and Guidance Material for Aerodromes Design" (CS-ADR-DSN, Issue 2, 29 January 2015), which stipulates a maximum luminance of 20,000 cd/m² for airport installations, these results are more than interesting. DMEGC's Anti-glare module remains well below this limit and will be due to this significantly lower light reflection impact an ideal choice for solar projects near airports, highways, and train lines.

DMEGC Solar combines the new utility market size 2382 x 1134 x 30 mm with the special Anti-glare product solution, a perfect match with cutting-edge technology and industry-leading performance. The module is designed with three core advantages:

  1. Anti-Glare Glass Technology: The innovative special glass structure reduces reflection significantly, making the module ideal for utility-scale projects near highways and airports, where minimizing reflected light is crucial for safety and compliance.
  2. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Leadership: DMEGC's production facilities operate on 100% green energy for all solar module manufacturing and starting in Q4/2024, this will also extend to all solar cell productions. The company maintains a transparent supply chain and holds an excellent ESG rating within the solar industry, underlining its commitment to sustainability with a leading industry low carbon footprint.
  3. High Reliability: DMEGC Infinity RT double-glass modules have passed extensive stress tests, including evaluations conducted by TÜV Rheinland Shanghai in compliance with IEC TS 63209-1 extended stress tests. These tests validate the module's resilience under harsh environmental conditions, ensuring long-term performance and durability.

With over 44 years of experience in high-tech manufacturing, DMEGC Solar continues to lead the way in innovative solar solutions. The SPF Institute's positive evaluation reinforces the G12RT-B66HSW's position as an industry-leading module for utility projects, offering superior anti-glare performance, high reliability, and a strong commitment to sustainability.

For more information, the SPF test report will be made available upon request.

About DMEGC Solar

DMEGC Solar is a global leader in the manufacturing of solar modules, renowned for combining technological advancements with environmental sustainability. As part of the Hengdian Group, DMEGC Solar leverages decades of expertise to deliver top-tier products that meet the highest industry standards for quality and reliability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520179/DMEGC_Solar.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solars-infinity-rt-modules-demonstrate-excellent-anti-glare-performance-in-spf-institute-testing-302264977.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
