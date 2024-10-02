Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 07:06 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dematic Pty Ltd: DEMATIC VIRTUAL SHOWCASE: INSIDE LANDMARK GROUP'S 265,000m2 AUTOMATED MEGA DC

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation technology provider, Dematic, will host its latest virtual showcase event, 'Inside Landmark Group's 265,000m2 Automated Mega DC', next week.

The virtual showcase, being held this Wednesday 9th October at 2pm GST time, will offer an insight into the state-of-the-art Dematic automated solution Landmark Group implemented. Mithun Perinchery, Head of Sales - Middle East, Africa and Türkiye at Dematic will present alongside Prakash Rao - Head of Supply Chain at Landmark Group outlining the key challenges Landmark Group faced with a manual supply chain, an overview of the automated solution and technology, an exclusive walkthrough of the mega DC and insights into the benefits and key learnings Landmark Group has realised.

"The fully automated mega distribution centre developed by Dematic has delivered Landmark Group with transformative results since its implementation. By partnering with Dematic, Landmark Group set out to not only enhance its supply chain capabilities but to take on a pioneering position in the region in terms of logistics efficiencies and omnichannel fulfillment. Since the system went live, the automation has significantly boosted operational efficiency, accelerated and enhanced the accuracy of order fulfillment and elevated customer satisfaction." Explains Mithun Perinchery, Head of Sales - Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Dematic.

"We look forward to sharing insights into the project experience and the significant outcomes Landmark Group has achieved over the past five years. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience a virtual walk-through of the facility and see the cutting-edge automation and technology in action."

Speakers:

Mithun Perinchery, Head of Sales - Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Dematic: with over 16 years of extensive experience, Mithun has been responsible for the design and development of some of the leading order fulfilment and logistics systems projects in the META region and managing customer relations for Dematic. Mithun's diverse background and experience enable him to examine issues through both technical and business lens providing unique insights and solutions to critical issues facing business today.

Prakash Rao, Head of Supply Chain Projects & Home Operations, Landmark Group: Prakash has three decades of diverse experience across sectors such as FMCG, Retail, Engineering, and Consumer Durables. He leads all the supply chain initiatives and innovations across the retail business and operations for Landmark Retail Home brands. With his extensive experience in supply chain process transformation, planning, and operations, Prakash also effectively leads Landmark Retail's supply chain projects at a strategic level, including the automated DC facilities, networks, and infrastructure as well as leading the Digital Supply Chain application initiatives, and omnichannel transformation.

Register now.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dematic-virtual-showcase-inside-landmark-groups-265-000m2-automated-mega-dc-302262437.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.