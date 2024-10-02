Anzeige
02.10.2024
dsm-firmenich completes the sale of yeast extract business to Lesaffre

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health and beauty, today announces the completion of the sale of its yeast extract business to Lesaffre, a global player in fermentation and microorganisms. The sale of the yeast extract business was announced on June 12, 2024.

dsm-firmenich logo

As part of the transaction, 46 dsm-firmenich employees working on yeast extracts will transfer to Lesaffre. Financial details will not be disclosed.

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.
www.dsm-firmenich.com

For more information


dsm-firmenich media relations

dsm-firmenich investor relations

Robin Roothans

Dave Huizing

tel. +41 (0)79 280 03 96

tel. +31 (0)88 425 7306

e-mail media@dsm-firmenich.com

e-mail investors@dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071772/dsm_firmenich_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm-firmenich-completes-the-sale-of-yeast-extract-business-to-lesaffre-302262669.html

