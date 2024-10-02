dsm-firmenich completes the sale of yeast extract business to Lesaffre

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health and beauty, today announces the completion of the sale of its yeast extract business to Lesaffre, a global player in fermentation and microorganisms. The sale of the yeast extract business was announced on June 12, 2024.

As part of the transaction, 46 dsm-firmenich employees working on yeast extracts will transfer to Lesaffre. Financial details will not be disclosed.

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

