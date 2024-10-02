JP Jenkins Ltd
2nd October 2024
THRV:JPJ
ISIN: GB00BYS30W00
Thrive Renewables Plc
2024 Half Year Results for the period ended 30 June 2024
New funding secured and good progress on wind, solar and hydro assets
Renewable energy investment company, Thrive Renewables plc, is pleased to share its Half Year Results for the period ended 30 June 2024.
Financial highlights:
Operational highlights:
Matthew Clayton, Managing Director of Thrive Renewables, said:
"After 30 years of operation, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver positive change for people and planet. We're focused on moving forward with our ambitious growth strategy, with aims to double our generation capacity in the next five years. We've made good progress in the first half of 2024, investing in a number of new projects, while also progressing with our life extension work. We've also entered into an exciting partnership with Top Cashback Sustainability which will unlock up to £80 million in joint capital, which will help us build and fund more clean energy projects that contribute to the country's net zero goals."
Thrive Renewables Half Year 2024 report can be accessed here and 2023 Annual Report here.
