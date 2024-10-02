Through the procurement exercise, the Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC ) is planning to build a giant solar farm in the Al Dhafra Region. Abu Dhabi's Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC ) has launched a tender for the construction of a 1. 5 GW solar power plant in the Al Dhafra Region. The utility said that the developer of the Zarraf Solar PV project will be awarded a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), without providing further technical or financial details. "Zarraf Solar PV is EWEC's fifth world-leading utility-scale solar PV project, supporting the acceleration of renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...