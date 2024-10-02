Once electricity prices hit $0. 25/kWh, disconnecting from the grid with residential solar-plus-storage starts to become financially viable, with sunny places making strong financial arguments. With recent drops in battery prices, the case for leaving the grid has grown even stronger. From pv magazine USA If electricity prices in your area exceed $0. 25/kWh and your roof has enough space, going off-grid with solar and storage may be financially viable. With the recent collapse in solar module and battery prices, and the Inflation Reduction Act, the argument for leaving the power grid is stronger ...

