Gavin Newson rejected a bill that would restore a level playing field for schools, farms, and multi-family homes to go solarFrom pv magazine USA California Governor Gavin Newsom has once again made a ruling in favor of the three major investor-owned electric utilities and against solar-supportive consumers in his state, rejecting Senate Bill 1374. The bill sought to undo regulations that make it economically harder for schools and farms to install solar. Over the past couple of years, California has shifted from being the crown of the U. S. rooftop solar market, to a state with some of the most ...

