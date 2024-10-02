Anzeige
All-Solid-State Battery for Wearables unveiled by SEMCO (Samsung Electro-Mechanics)

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMCO (Samsung Electro-Mechanics) has developed an ultra-compact all-solid-state battery tailored for wearable devices.

Picture of solid-state battery for wearable devices by Samsung Electro-Mechanics

The innovative battery is an oxide-based small all-solid-state battery with an industry-leading energy density of 200 Wh/L.

This has achieved an equivalent level of energy density to lithium-ion batteries while being smaller in size, and SEMCO is currently promoting this product to customers through prototype evaluations.

All-solid-state batteries utilize a non-flammable solid electrolyte for charging and discharging, enhancing safety and solid to external shocks, and allowing for various shapes, even at ultra-compact sizes.

In contrast, traditional lithium-ion batteries, which are created by rolling thin plates, can encounter wrinkling at the folds in ultra-compact designs. Additionally, they require additional space to accommodate internal volume expansion during charging, which limits miniaturization.

SEMCO has overcome the limitations of miniaturization with its oxide-based all-solid-state battery.

Similar to the MLCC (Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor) process, by printing thin layers of electrode and solid electrolyte materials, stacking them alternately, and cutting them, the manufacturing process prevents wrinkling. In addition, the volume change during charging is minimal, eliminating the need for extra space, and there is no requirement for the separator typically needed in lithium-ion batteries, successfully enabling ultra-compact design.

SEMCO has leveraged its expertise from MLCC manufacturing in developing the oxide-based small all-solid-state battery.

Numerous patents related to oxide-based all-solid-state batteries have been secured by SEMCO in preparation for commercialization, with over 40 patents filed internationally in the past three years.

By capitalizing on the battery's high stability, miniaturization, and design versatility, SEMCO is prioritizing its application in wearable devices and is currently conducting tests with customers.

About Samsung Electro-Mechanics

For over 50 years, Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO) has been a leading developer and manufacturer of a wide range of mechanical and high-tech electronic components. Founded in 1973, SEMCO has grown into a world-class company, supplying essential electronic parts to industries worldwide. Our product portfolio includes chip parts, package substrates, and optical components. Samsung Electro-Mechanics focuses on investment and development of technological convergence to advance our core products to the highest quality and plans to continuously expand our business portfolio through product development in the growing field of AI computing, automotive, and sever. Learn more at Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521576/Picture_of_solid_state_battery_for_wearable_devices_by_Samsung_Electro_Mechanics.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/all-solid-state-battery-for-wearables-unveiled-by-semco-samsung-electro-mechanics-302265197.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
