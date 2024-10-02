Limitless Earth Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

02 October 2024

PACIFIC GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(formerly Limitless Earth plc)

("Pacific Global", "PCH" or the "Company")

Confirmation of Name Change

The Company, formerly called Limitless Earth plc, confirms that Companies House has issued a change of name certificate on 01 October 2024, and the Company has officially changed its name to Pacific Global Holdings plc. The stock market code has changed to LSE: PCH, and the Company's ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged.

As referenced in the 2024 AGM Notice posted to shareholders in the Company on 31 July 2024, following the appointment of Edgar Hernandez as President and CEO of the Company, the Company has considered updating its investing strategy, currently focused on investing in opportunities highlighted by demographic change, to include and reflect the potential investment opportunities provided to the Company by Edgar Hernandez's businesses in Latin America, owned by his corporate vehicle Pacific Capital Investments. This vehicle and the Company will be separate trading companies, and the latter will also trade under the "Pacific" title. Any change or update to the existing investing strategy will be announced to the market without delay.



The Company's website containing the information pursuant to AIM Rule 26 has changed to https://www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com/solutions-1-2-1.

The Company confirms that the change of name has been notified to the London Stock Exchange and that trading in the Company's shares under the new company name is expected to commence at 8:00 a.m. on 02 October 2024.

Any existing share certificates held by shareholders remain valid and should be retained. Any new share certificates issued will bear the name Pacific Global Holdings Plc.

For further information, please contact:

Pacific Global Holdings Plc Edgar Hernandez +44 (0)20 7580 7576 www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 www.cairnfin.com Peterhouse Capital Limited BrokerCharles Goodfellow / Lucy Williams +44 (0)20 7469 0930

About Pacific Global Holdings Plc

Pacific Global Holdings Plcis a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Pacific Global invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include Cleantech, Life Sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.