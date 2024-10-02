Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Limitless Earth Plc - Change of Name

Limitless Earth Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

02 October 2024

PACIFIC GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(formerly Limitless Earth plc)

("Pacific Global", "PCH" or the "Company")

Confirmation of Name Change

The Company, formerly called Limitless Earth plc, confirms that Companies House has issued a change of name certificate on 01 October 2024, and the Company has officially changed its name to Pacific Global Holdings plc. The stock market code has changed to LSE: PCH, and the Company's ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged.

As referenced in the 2024 AGM Notice posted to shareholders in the Company on 31 July 2024, following the appointment of Edgar Hernandez as President and CEO of the Company, the Company has considered updating its investing strategy, currently focused on investing in opportunities highlighted by demographic change, to include and reflect the potential investment opportunities provided to the Company by Edgar Hernandez's businesses in Latin America, owned by his corporate vehicle Pacific Capital Investments. This vehicle and the Company will be separate trading companies, and the latter will also trade under the "Pacific" title. Any change or update to the existing investing strategy will be announced to the market without delay.


The Company's website containing the information pursuant to AIM Rule 26 has changed to https://www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com/solutions-1-2-1.

The Company confirms that the change of name has been notified to the London Stock Exchange and that trading in the Company's shares under the new company name is expected to commence at 8:00 a.m. on 02 October 2024.

Any existing share certificates held by shareholders remain valid and should be retained. Any new share certificates issued will bear the name Pacific Global Holdings Plc.

For further information, please contact:

Pacific Global Holdings Plc

Edgar Hernandez

+44 (0)20 7580 7576

www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ludovico Lazzaretti

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

www.cairnfin.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

BrokerCharles Goodfellow / Lucy Williams

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

About Pacific Global Holdings Plc

Pacific Global Holdings Plcis a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Pacific Global invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include Cleantech, Life Sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.