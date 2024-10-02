Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
WKN: A1CYK3 | ISIN: GB00B50P5B53
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - REPO Rollover

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - REPO Rollover

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

2 October 2024

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Rollover of Director's REPO

Following previous announcements made by the Company regarding the rollover of the Sale & Repurchase Agreement (the "REPO") entered into between the Company's CEO and Executive Chairman, Professor Francesco Gardin, and MC Strategies AG ("MCS"), the Company has been informed that Professor Gardin and MCS have agreed to amend the repurchase price and the repurchase date of the REPO as follows:

  • The term of the REPO under which Professor Gardin is to repurchase 5,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") has been extended from 30 September 2024 to 31 December 2024.
  • The repurchase price for the 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares has been amended from 3.441p to per 3.483p share (representing a 5% yearly interest rate on the initial purchase price of 3p). All other terms of the REPO remain unchanged.

In addition to the 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares which are the subject of the REPO, Professor Gardin is currently the beneficial owner of further 29,284,149 Ordinary Shares. The 29,284,149 remaining shares represent the 2.27% of the Company's total issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Jeff Keating, John Mackay +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector, and which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.

NOTIFICATIONANDPUBLICDISCLOSUREOFTRANSACTIONSBYPERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1.

Detailsofthepersondischarging managerialresponsibilities/personcloselyassociated

a)

Name:

FrancescoGardin

2.

Reasonforthenotification

a)

Position/status:

CEOandExecutiveChairman

b)

Initialnotification/Amendment:

Initialnotification

3.

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneeror auction monitor

a)

Name:

QuantumBlockchainTechnologiesPlc

b)

LEI:

213800FC5DEC582CRZ89

4.

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument,typeofinstrument: Identification code:

Ordinarysharesof0.25peach ISIN: GB00B50P5B53

b)

Natureofthetransaction:

Extensionofexpirydateofrepurchaseover5,000,000 Ordinary Shares.

c)

Price(s)andvolume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)

3.483p 5,000,000

d)

Aggregatedinformation: Aggregated volume: Price:

Singletransactionasin4c)above Price(s) Volume(s)

3.483p 5,000,000

e)

Dateofthetransaction:

30September2024

f)

Placeofthetransaction:

Outsideofatradingvenue


© 2024 PR Newswire
