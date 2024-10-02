Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - REPO Rollover

2 October 2024

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Rollover of Director's REPO

Following previous announcements made by the Company regarding the rollover of the Sale & Repurchase Agreement (the "REPO") entered into between the Company's CEO and Executive Chairman, Professor Francesco Gardin, and MC Strategies AG ("MCS"), the Company has been informed that Professor Gardin and MCS have agreed to amend the repurchase price and the repurchase date of the REPO as follows:

The term of the REPO under which Professor Gardin is to repurchase 5,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") has been extended from 30 September 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The repurchase price for the 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares has been amended from 3.441p to per 3.483p share (representing a 5% yearly interest rate on the initial purchase price of 3p). All other terms of the REPO remain unchanged.

In addition to the 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares which are the subject of the REPO, Professor Gardin is currently the beneficial owner of further 29,284,149 Ordinary Shares. The 29,284,149 remaining shares represent the 2.27% of the Company's total issued share capital.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector, and which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.

NOTIFICATIONANDPUBLICDISCLOSUREOFTRANSACTIONSBYPERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1. Detailsofthepersondischarging managerialresponsibilities/personcloselyassociated a) Name: FrancescoGardin 2. Reasonforthenotification a) Position/status: CEOandExecutiveChairman b) Initialnotification/Amendment: Initialnotification