Créawatt unveiled this week a new version of its ultra-light Luxsiol photovoltaic system for zinc roofs. It weighs only 3. 25 kg/m2 enabling all types of flat roofs made of bitumen, PVC, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, or T333/T250 steel sheet. From pv magazine France The surface area of ??zinc roofs in France is considerable, particularly in Paris where 70% of roofs are covered with this material, representing nearly 22 million square meters. With this in mind, French startup Créawatt has developed an ultra-light and self-attaching photovoltaic solution that takes into account the constraints ...

