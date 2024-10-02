Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - Zeebu, a leading Web3 payments and liquidity protocol, concluded its participation at TOKEN2049 Singapore as a Title Sponsor with a series of impactful events, strategic discussions, and community engagements.

Taking place at the Marina Bay Sands from September 18-19, 2024, TOKEN2049 gathered over 20,000 attendees, 7,000 companies, and industry leaders from around the globe. Zeebu's presence and initiatives left a lasting mark on the conference, reinforcing its position as a decentralized finance and blockchain technology pioneer.

A Standout Presence at the Heart of TOKEN2049

Zeebu's omnipresence was hard to miss at TOKEN2049, from the Zeebu Stage to Padel court. With the largest booth at the venue-spanning 108 sqm plus an additional 45 sqm in the green zone, Zeebu stood out prominently.

The Zeebu Stage featured industry heavyweights, including Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, who delivered a keynote on 'Enabling DeFi,' among other notable speakers. Zeebu's founders also hosted an impactful panel discussion with Sapien Co-founder Trevor Koverko, exploring the role of Real-World Assets (RWAs) in the Web3 payments revolution. The sessions attracted large audiences, sparking vibrant discussions that reinforced the company's thought leadership.

"Our goal at TOKEN2049 was to demonstrate how Zeebu is driving the next wave of Web3 adoption through real-world application of DeFi and blockchain technology," said Raj Brahmbhatt, Founder & CEO of Zeebu. "The overwhelming response from attendees and industry leaders validated our efforts and highlighted the transformative impact we are making in the space."

The Zeebu team engaged with key opinion leaders (KOLs), investors, and industry professionals, providing insights into how its decentralized liquidity protocol is reshaping the B2B Settlements.

Zeebu's Thought Leadership on Stage: Raj Brahmbhatt's Mainstream Mission

One of the most talked-about sessions at TOKEN2049 featured Zeebu's CEO, Raj Brahmbhatt, who joined a panel discussion on "The Mainstream Mission - Bringing Crypto to the Masses." Alongside other industry heavyweights such as Mike Silagadze, Michael Shaulov, and Henri Arslanian, Brahmbhatt emphasized the crucial role of user-friendly products, services and platforms in demystifying blockchain for everyday users.

"Crypto isn't just for the hardcore tech geeks anymore," said Brahmbhatt. "It's for the everyday person who knows it's going to change their life. That's the future we're building at Zeebu."

The session explored strategies for overcoming challenges like regulatory barriers, security concerns, and user experience issues, highlighting Zeebu's commitment to simplifying crypto adoption for mainstream audiences.

A Full Week of Networking and Knowledge Exchange

TOKEN2049 extended beyond just a two-day conference, and so did Zeebu's involvement.

The team co-hosted the exclusive, invite-only VCs & LPs Cocktail Hour on September 17, bringing together leading venture capitalists and limited partners for high-level networking. Additionally, during Connect 2049: Beyond Scaling, Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi from Zeebu delivered a keynote, sharing insights on Zeebu's growth and inviting attendees to sign up for the ZBU Protocol waitlist.

Zeebu also co-organized the renowned Restaking & Infra Day, where Raj Brahmbhatt, CEO of Zeebu, delivered a powerful keynote titled "The Future of Yield: Transitioning from Inflated Rewards to Real Yields," providing insights into sustainable yield models within the evolving DeFi landscape.

Keshav Pandya, Co-founder & COO of Zeebu, participated in a comprehensive panel discussion, "The State of Play, Major Results, Downsides, and Future Prospects," offering an in-depth overview of the current state of blockchain infrastructure and its future potential. This highlighted how Zeebu is paving the way for a robust, user-centric financial ecosystem.

Reflecting on an Unforgettable TOKEN2049

From the lively Zeebu Stage discussions and vibrant community engagements, Zeebu's presence at TOKEN2049 was truly outstanding. The company's ability to create a dynamic environment for learning, networking, and collaboration set it apart as a standout participant at the event.

"TOKEN2049 is where ideas come to life, and we were thrilled to be at the center of it all," shared Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, Co-Founder & CMO of Zeebu. "We look forward to building on the momentum we've gained here and continuing to lead the charge in transforming the Web3 payments landscape."

With an unforgettable week that captured the attention of the entire Web3 community, Zeebu has firmly established itself as a driving force in the blockchain space, leaving a lasting impact on everyone who attended TOKEN2049.

