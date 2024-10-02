UK-based Caldera has developed a new heat storage technology that can reportedly convert on-site generated solar power into on-demand heat, thus replacing conventional gas boilers. The system uses a composite of recycled aluminum and volcanic rocks to store heat at up to 500 C and produce steam. From ESS News UK startup Caldera has developed a modular heat storage technology based on an earth-abundant aluminium-rock composite. Called Megacell, the new storage tech is described as an ideal solution to decarbonize industrial processes and store photovoltaic energy generated on-site. The system's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...