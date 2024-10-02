Anzeige
WKN: A2JBN6 | ISIN: US00090Q1031 | Ticker-Symbol: 541
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
Fractus expands IoT patent licensing program signing ADT agreement and ending litigation

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus, a leader in in antenna technology and IP licensing, announced today the successful signing of a patent licensing agreement with ADT, the market leader in connected alarm systems in the United States. With this agreement, Fractus continues to assert its leadership in IP and antenna technology, further strengthening its position in the rapidly evolving Internet of Things (IoT) sector.

Fractus logo

Fractus has achieved a significant milestone by securing a new licensing agreement with ADT, following a patent infringement lawsuit it filed in October 2022 against both ADT and Vivint (case 2:22-cv-00412-JRG and 2:22-cv-00413-JRG) over internal antenna technology critical to alarm security systems. This deal, which adds to the agreement reached earlier this year with Vivint, consolidates Fractus' position as a key technology provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) market. By expanding its base of licensees within the IoT ecosystem, Fractus reaffirms its commitment to protecting and monetizing its intellectual property.

"We are proud to announce this significant agreement with ADT," said Jordi Ilario, COO and VP at Fractus. "The IoT landscape is diverse and fragmented, but we remain focused and resilient in leveraging our patent portfolio. This agreement is a testament to our ongoing efforts to drive revenue through IoT licensing and explore new areas of development."

"Our success in sectors such as network infrastructure and mobile phone OEMs underscores the value of our innovations," said Ruben Bonet, CEO of Fractus. "The progress we've made this year positions us optimistically for future growth and further expansion within the IoT sector."

Fractus was represented by the top-tier law firm Susman Godfrey. "We are pleased to continue our more than decade-long history of successfully representing Fractus, which stretches back to 2011 with a jury verdict in favor of Fractus against Samsung," said Max Tribble, a Susman Godfrey lawyer.

About Fractus

Fractus is an early pioneer in developing antenna technology for smartphones, tablets and other wireless Internet of Things devices and holds an intellectual property rights portfolio of more than 40 inventions protected through over 120 patents and patent applications in the United States, Europe and Asia. Among the numerous awards and honors the company has received for its innovative work, Fractus was named a 2005 Davos World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and one of Red Herring's top innovative companies for 2006. It also won the 2004 Frost & Sullivan Award for technological innovation and the 2010 National Communication Award of the Catalan Government in the telecommunications category. A team of Fractus inventors was finalist for the EPO European Inventor Award 2014. On November 2015, Fractus was awarded Academiae Dilecta by the Spanish Royal Engineering Academy and on April 2017 received the "European Inspiring Company Award" by the London Stock Exchange and the Elite Group.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896932/Fractus_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fractus-expands-iot-patent-licensing-program-signing-adt-agreement-and-ending-litigation-302264328.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
